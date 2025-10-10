October 10, 2025 8:25 PM हिंदी

India-Afghan talks: Muttaqi faces flak over women journalist ‘ban’ at press meet

India-Afghan talks: Muttaqi faces flak over women journalist ‘ban’ at press meet

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a restrictive press conference in the Afghan Embassy premises in New Delhi on Friday, while no women journalists were allowed, who were informally invited to a press interaction.

The banning of the women journalists led to a massive backlash on social media.

Muttaqi arrived in the capital on Thursday and held talks with EAM Jaishankar, where they held discussions on India's support for Afghanistan's development, bilateral trade, territorial integrity and people-to-people ties and capacity-building, besides several other issues.

However, the press conference by Muttaqi held later at 3.30 PM at the Afghan Embassy was not open to a wider media fraternity, and excluded women journalists too.

Despite being a significant diplomatic engagement- especially given India’s cautious stand on the Taliban, wherein EAM Jaishankar announced India's upgradation of the Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy, most journalists were neither notified nor given access.

The Afghan Embassy in Delhi continues to be run by Charge d’Affaires Mohammad Ibrahimkhail from the erstwhile Ashraf Ghani administration, while consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad are already under Taliban control.

Journalists who did not wish to be named and attended this press interaction told IANS that they were informed about this press conference only in the morning.

Similarly, questions have also emerged over the restrictive media access given to journalists, as only 15-16 media personnel attended this conference.

According to the information, Taliban official Ikramuddin Kamil, who heads the Afghanistan’s Mumbai consulate since last year, reached out to these selected journalists himself via a phone call and gave them the informal invitation.

Similarly, women journalists have also expressed their anger at not inviting any female reporter.

The selective outreach, along with the aid of cherry-picking of journalists by Muttaqi’s media team, has sparked criticism within press circles, who argue that restricting coverage of such a crucial development undermines transparency and prevents wider media scrutiny of India’s evolving engagement with the Taliban leadership.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal’s determination and adaptability after the opener scores 173 not out on the opening day of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd Test: India batting coach Kotak lauds Jaiswal’s determination and adaptability

Pakistani military accused of exporting fear to silence dissent: Report (File image)

Pakistani military accused of exporting fear to silence dissent: Report

How Pakistan's new missile deal threatens peace in South Asia (IANS Analysis)

How Pakistan's new missile deal threatens peace in South Asia (IANS Analysis)

Kashmiris in PoK deserve same rights and protections world demands elsewhere: Report (File image)

Kashmiris in PoK deserve same rights and protections world demands elsewhere: Report

Pakistan slammed for deliberate delay in legal proceedings against Baloch leaders

Pakistan slammed for 'deliberate delay' in legal proceedings against Baloch leaders

Trisha trashes wedding rumours; says 'I love when people plan my life for me' (Photo Credit: Trisha/ X)

Trisha trashes wedding rumours; says 'I love when people plan my life for me'

India-Afghan talks: Muttaqi faces flak over women journalist ‘ban’ at press meet

India-Afghan talks: Muttaqi faces flak over women journalist ‘ban’ at press meet

Bangladesh: NCP threatens to reject EC registration over Shapla electoral symbol row (File image)

Bangladesh: NCP threatens to reject EC registration over Shapla electoral symbol row

MEA proposes Overseas Mobility Bill for comprehensive emigration management (File image)

MEA proposes Overseas Mobility Bill for comprehensive emigration management

India must narrate its own story to the world: Gautam Adani

India must narrate its own story to the world: Gautam Adani