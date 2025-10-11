India a living example of democracy, equality: LS Speaker Om Birla

Barbados, Oct 11 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised that India is a living example of democracy and equality, with the Constitution being its guiding beacon for the past 75 years, an official said on Saturday, quoting his statement at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados.

He highlighted that democracy is India's soul, equality its resolve, and justice its identity.

Birla made these remarks while addressing the delegates at the General Assembly of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference on the theme “The Commonwealth – A Global Partner.”

On this occasion, the Speaker invited Presiding Officers of the Parliament of the Commonwealth to attend the next Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in New Delhi from January 7 to 9, 2026.

In a post on X, Birla wrote, “Honoured to address the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados. The Commonwealth is more than a grouping of nations - it's a family united by shared values, democracy, and faith in dialogue. Highlighted that India remains committed to strengthening parliamentary institutions, promoting inclusive development, and cooperation grounded in equity and justice.”

He emphasised that global crises like climate change, pandemics, food insecurity, and inequality transcend borders, requiring collective solutions.

Birla urged united efforts to combat these challenges, stressing that solutions cannot be found in isolation.

He emphasised the importance of food and health security, highlighting India's role as a reliable partner in global food and nutrition security.

He recalled that India had once been dependent on others for food, and the journey from those challenging times to its current status as a global power has been truly impressive.

Noting India's significant contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic, he mentioned that the country supplied medicines and vaccines to over 150 nations, underscoring the belief that health is a right, not a privilege, said the statement.

Birla highlighted India's status as the world's largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy, noting that India has become the first major country to meet the Paris Agreement targets ahead of schedule.

Through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, India has emphasised global responsibility for the planet.

Birla referred to India's efforts towards women's empowerment, citing provisions for reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies.

He noted that over 1.4 million out of 3.1 million elected representatives in rural Panchayati Raj institutions are women. Additionally, he mentioned about Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which provides one-third reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, underscoring the prioritisation of youth and women in Indian democratic institutions.

Birla emphasised that technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence and digital platforms, can enhance democracy's transparency and effectiveness.

He stressed the need to ensure technology serves humanity, not the other way around. To achieve this, he advocated for establishing global standards that promote innovation while preventing harm, ensuring technology's benefits reach all while minimising its negative impacts.

--IANS

rch/dan