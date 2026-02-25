Income Tax raids at lone BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh's Lucknow home

Lucknow, Feb 25 (IANS) An Income Tax Department search operation is underway at the Lucknow residence of Uma Shankar Singh, the only Bahujan Samaj Party legislator in Uttar Pradesh.

More than three dozen officials reached his home early in the morning, accompanied by a heavy police deployment.

The presence of the tax authorities and security personnel led to heightened activity in the area, while scrutiny of documents inside the house triggered political reactions.

According to sources, the Income Tax team arrived at around 7 a.m. and swiftly sealed the premises, restricting entry and exit. A group of nearly 30 officials, assisted by local police, is examining documents linked to financial dealings and property matters.

The department has not yet issued an official statement regarding the ongoing operation.

During the course of the search, officials began reviewing files, electronic gadgets and other records found at the residence.

The action is expected to continue for several hours. Security forces have been stationed outside the house, and media access to the premises has been curtailed.

Singh, who represents Rasra in Ballia district, is reportedly battling cancer, a development that has raised concern among his supporters amid the ongoing proceedings.

The investigation is being conducted in the presence of his family members and close associates.

Elected in 2022, Singh is the sole BSP MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Reacting to the development, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh criticised the move in a post on X.

Notably, his niece, Kanika Singh, is married to Uma Shankar Sing's son, Yukesh Singh.

"The politicians of the country and state, along with all institutions, including the Income Tax Department, are aware that Shri Uma Shankar Singh has been struggling between life and death for more than two years," Dinesh Pratap Singh wrote.

"In the current circumstances, Shri Uma Shankar Singh ji is unable to earn any money; all his time and resources are being spent solely on saving his life. All his businesses have almost shut down. Today, he is living in isolation at his residence," he said.

The Minister added that the BSP MLA is not even able to attend the session of the Legislative Assembly, given his health condition.

"At this time, even a nurse or doctor is not permitted to enter his home. If any harm comes to his life, these insensitive institutions will be held responsible. In situations like this, even in the rarest of rare crimes, the honourable courts accept pleas on grounds of mercy and grant acquittal," he added.

Dinesh Pratap Singh questioned, "Which insensitive politician or institution could possibly think of inflicting further pain in such circumstances?"

"May the Lord grant wisdom to such people and institutions," he added.

Meanwhile, the raid is underway, and further details are awaited.

