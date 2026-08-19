'In past, some youths used to flaunt parents' name...': Omar Abdullah warns Gen Z against arrogance over influence

Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday advised Gen Z that arrogance by the country’s youth would be the quickest way to erode the goodwill they possess.

Sharing a video by a verified X handle named DesiEco of a young woman tourist's altercation with security personnel purportedly in Ladakh, Omar Abdullah said that as in the past, some misguided youth would flaunt the status of their parents to push their way through in the past and if now Gen Z starts becoming arrogant because of the growing influence of country’s youth, it would definitely erode the vast goodwill the young generation presently has.

"This 'we are Gen Z' has become the new 'jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai'. The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront."

The video shows the woman purportedly telling the security forces cannot do to tourists, which allegedly they are doing to Kashmiris.

"We are Gen-Z and we won't tolerate this nonsense. Kashmiriyo ke sath toh karte hi the ab tourist ke sath bhi karne lagye (You do it with Kashmiris and now you start doing it with tourists) ".

Generation Z controversies globally involve decentralised, digital-first youth movements protesting systemic corruption, exam fraud, economic inequality, and censorship. These protests -- spanning regions like South Asia, Africa, and South America -- frequently spark intense public debate over their disruptive tactics, unvarnished internet-culture language, and clashes with political establishments.

Recent Gen Z protests in India were triggered by high-stakes exam paper leaks.

Gen Z protests are heavily reliant on horizontal coordination through Instagram, social media, and memes rather than traditional union or party leadership.

However, public controversy often erupts over the generation's distinct use of irony, digital sarcasm, and explicit or provocative language in political slogans.

Critics and political influencers frequently accuse younger demonstrators of being disruptive or influenced by fringe agendas, while supporters view them as authentic fighters for transparency and meritocracy.

--IANS

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