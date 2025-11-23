In J&K’s Udhampur, farmers reap good dividends from mushroom cultivation

November 23, 2025 5:27 AM हिंदी

Jammu, Nov 22 (IANS) Mushroom cultivation is fast emerging as a profitable and lucrative proposition for the farmers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur because of a sustained and consistent income from the produce.

The mushroom producers are benefiting from it significantly, and it has even prompted unemployed youth to turn their attention to this ‘rewarding’ farming.

The cultivation of mushrooms throughout the year with lower investment costs and good dividends has caught the attention of farmers associated with conventional modes of farming, with many contemplating making a switch in their agricultural preferences.

Joginder, a mushroom farmer under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), has seen his life changed through mushroom production.

HADP is an ambitious initiative of the Agriculture Production Department, Jammu & Kashmir government – aimed at unlocking the region’s agricultural potential and driving a shift towards profitability, resilience and sustainability.

Joginder turned to the mushroom cultivation business this year and attributed his success to the government’s ground-breaking scheme.

He got 1,500 bags from the department and went to register record mushroom produce in the first go, in June. He is expecting another such tranche towards the year-end. He has employed many youths for managing the entire chain – from sowing to harvesting.

Joginder, a mushroom grower, told IANS, "We have set up a mushroom unit in Tikari Manthal. The total cost of the project is Rs 20 lakh, out of which we received a subsidy of Rs 8 lakh from the Agriculture Department. In the first lot in April, we cultivated 1,500 bags and produced around 40 quintals of mushrooms."

Mushroom Development Officer Vinod Gupta said that under the promotion of round-the-year mushroom cultivation initiative, a cultivation unit has been provided to farmers with Rs 8 lakh subsidy from the department and Rs 12 lakh as the beneficiary’s share.

He added that the scheme focuses on unemployed youth to help them set up income-generating units and inspire others to adopt mushroom farming.

