In first decision from ‘Seva Teerth’, PM Modi takes steps for empowerment of women, farmers, youth

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) 'Seva' and service to the citizens, particularly the vulnerable and disadvantaged sections of people, formed the core of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first four decisions from the new office ‘Seva Teerth’, as he took charge of the new office at Kartavya Path on Friday and sat down to work.

The Prime Minister signed important files and gave his approval to four key projects which would have a direct bearing on the lives of Lakhpati Didis, farmers and youth.

The initiatives undertaken at the Seva Teerth include the PM RAHAT scheme, doubling of the target of Lakhpati Didis to six crore, doubling of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to Rs 2 lakh crore, and launching of a Startup India fund for which a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore will be allocated.

These decisions, the first from the new PMO office, will touch every section of society, but the biggest beneficiaries would be farmers, women, youth, and the vulnerable/marginalised class.

1. PM RAHAT Scheme

The PM RAHAT Scheme will serve as a “protection shield” for every citizen affected in road accidents and will facilitate immediate medical help to victims.

With the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme, accident victims will receive cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to a lack of immediate medical help.

2. Doubling of the target of Lakhpati Didis to Rs 6 crore

PM Modi has now set a new, ambitious target of raising six crore Lakhpati Didis in the country by March 2029, doubling both the scale and aspirations of women.

The government has also crossed the landmark of three crore Lakhpati Didis, more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline.

3. Agriculture Infrastructure Fund doubled to Rs 2 lakh crore

Aiming to strengthen India’s entire agriculture value chain, PM Modi gave his approval to double the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund from Rs one lakh crore to Rs two lakh crore.

4. Startup India Fund FoF 2.0

The Prime Minister also approved Startup India FoF 2.0 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore, which will go a long way in powering India’s innovation ecosystem, especially in deep tech, early-stage ideas, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies.

Earlier, PM Modi unveiled the new complex named ‘Seva Teerth’, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Cabinet Secretariat.

The occasion marks a significant milestone, a formal transition from the old PMO office at South Block to ‘Seva Teerth’, the new state-of-the-art complex on Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath.

The new PMO office, situated barely about one kilometre from the iconic South Block building on Raisina Hill, will serve as the new cornerstone of governance, bringing the entire administrative machinery in proximity.

--IANS

mr/dpb

