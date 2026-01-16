January 17, 2026 12:13 AM हिंदी

In Bihar’s Nalanda, 60 beneficiaries honoured for proactiveness in harnessing solar power

Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has achieved remarkable success in Bihar’s Nalanda, with close to one thousand people switching from conventional to solar energy for daily consumption. The district also ranks second in the state in subscribing to the flagship scheme and subsequently adopting solar panel-induced electricity.

In a bid to encourage more people towards solar energy, the district administration has honoured 60 selected consumers with the Solar Energy Pioneer Award, for their proactiveness and also for nudging their relatives and neighbours to make the switch.

At a ceremony at the Town Hall, District Magistrate Kundan Kumar presented certificates of appreciation to these proactive citizens and five vendors/contractors who performed exceptionally well. PM Surya Ghar Beneficiaries were overjoyed at the experience, explaining how their electricity bills have become zero after installing solar panels and how they are now stress-free.

DM Kundan Kumar said that Nalanda district ranks second in Bihar in adopting the PM Surya Ghar scheme, and so far, more than 900 people have adopted solar energy.

Executive Engineer Vikas Kumar said that the government is providing a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for connections up to 3 kilowatts under the scheme. He also informed that from the next financial year, there are plans to credit the money for the surplus units (excess electricity) to consumers' accounts.

Superintending Engineer Manish Kant said that the target is to install solar systems in 2000 more homes in the district by the end of this financial year. For this, campaigns will be conducted in various parts of the district.

Several people were honoured at the ceremony, including Sandeep Kumar from Kashi Takia, Anita Devi from Kishan Bagh, Anil Kumar from Sakunat Kala, Mohd. Amiyaj Jafri from Badi Khasganj, Soni Kumari from Kalyan Bigha, and Shambhulal Vishwakarma from Chandi.

Many beneficiaries of the scheme expressed gratitude to the Modi government for their reduced electricity bills under the scheme.

Sushila Kumari said that her family was becoming self-reliant. Rishabh Kumar said that power cuts have seen a drastic reduction, while another beneficiary, Surendra Kumar, said, “Earlier, the monthly bill used to be Rs 1500 to 1800. Now the bill is zero, and the family is stress-free.”

