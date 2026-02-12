February 12, 2026 11:27 PM हिंदी

In a first, North-East highway turns into runway; PM Modi set to land at airstrip on Feb 14

In a first, North-East highway turns into runway; PM Modi set to land at airstrip on Feb 14

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Marking a first in bolstering the combat preparedness in the North-East, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to operationalise new emergency landing facility on a four-lane highway in Moran in Assam's Dibrugarh on Saturday, officials said on Thursday.

The 4.2-km stretch of the National Highway has been developed as the emergency landing facility and is situated close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), giving the IAF strategic leverage and flexibility to augment its operations in times of any exigency.

The runway will be inaugurated on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally opening the first emergency landing facility in the North-East, for landing of IAF jets, including Rafales and Sukhois.

According to officials privy to information, the Prime Minister will himself land on this emergency airstrip on Saturday, in an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules.

On Thursday, the IAF fighter jets also conducted a trial landing at the highway airstrip, which saw a range of fighter jets landing on NH-2.

An Air Force Dornier aircraft, Sukhoi and Rafale, took off from the airstrip.

Three Sukhois first flew past the stage, then touched the runway one by one.

Three Rafales then performed a similar formation drill.

IAF's transport aircraft AN-32, also performed a touch-and-go drill.

Notably, the Air Force has been intensifying its combat preparedness and augmenting its capability, in light of possibility of a two-front war.

The construction of emergency landing facilities on highways in various parts of the country has been accelerated in this regard.

The Emergency Landing Facilities, or landing strips are being developed across the length and breadth of country.

As of now, 28 such Emergency Landing Facilities have been prepared. They include five in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat, two each in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana, and one each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

These Emergency Landing Facilities are being built on national highways. Many of these 28 Emergency Landing Facilities have been completed and officially inaugurated. Along with national highways, state governments are also constructing them on state highways.

In 2021, November 16 saw a momentous occasion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw open the airstrip on Purvanchal Expressway by landing on it.

During the inauguration of airstrip built on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi personally landed there in a C-130J Super Hercules.

--IANS

mr/khz

LATEST NEWS

Parliamentarians meet US envoy, welcome new India-US trade pact

Parliamentarians meet US envoy, welcome new India-US trade pact

All the stats from Italy's thumping win over Nepal in Group C in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: All the stats from Italy's thumping win over Nepal in Group C

Rahul Gandhi says Congress will stand by farmers over India-US trade deal

Rahul Gandhi says Congress will stand by farmers over India-US trade deal

Varun Chakaravarthy picks 3-7 as India register massive 93-run win over Namibia in a Group A clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Chakaravarthy picks 3-7 as India register massive 93-run win over Namibia

UN panel counters Pakistan's 'JeM defunct' claim, notes group's Red Fort attack

UN panel counters Pakistan's 'JeM defunct' claim, notes group's Red Fort attack

Tomas Domene scores four goals as Argentina beat India 8-0 in the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 Rourkelaat the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's Pro League: Tomas Domene scores four goals as Argentina beat India 8-0 in Rourkela

India’s technology services sector can scale to $750–850 billion by 2035: NITI Aayog

India’s technology services sector can scale to $750–850 billion by 2035: NITI Aayog

In a first, North-East highway turns into runway; PM Modi set to land at airstrip on Feb 14

In a first, North-East highway turns into runway; PM Modi set to land at airstrip on Feb 14

Manush Shah-Diya Chitale survives scare to reach mixed doubles quarterfinals while Ankur Bhattacharjee, Snehit Suravajjula, Harmeet Desai advances in men’s singles of the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: UTT

WTT Star Contender 2026: Manush-Diya survives scare to reach mixed doubles QF; Ankur, Snehit, Harmeet advance

Australia vs Zimbabwe, USA vs Netherlands in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Australia vs Zimbabwe, USA vs Netherlands- Match Previews