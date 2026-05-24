Imtiaz Ali says exuberance is a generous part of Sharvari’s personality

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has spoken up on the film’s casting process, and said that the film’s lead actress Sharvari comes with a lot of exuberance.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film along with Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Talking about the film’s casting, Imtiaz said, “The most important decision for a director as far as acting is concerned is the casting. I felt when I met each one of them individually, I felt that casting them would be a big favour to the film, because they will bring in a natural exuberance and an interest to the characters. Sharvari has that exuberance, and it is a very important part of the character that she plays, which is Jiya”.

He further mentioned, “And that exuberance is something natural to her, and therefore it becomes natural for her to portray the character of Jiya. So that's something that Jiya borrows from her. As far as Vedang is concerned, there is a certain earnestness that I felt would be very good for Kino. These are words of course, but behind this, there is a whole lot of, a series of, and the whole emotional process that he has would be very suited to the way Kino is. And I feel that when you watch the film, you'll understand what I mean”.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. It explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will showcase in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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