Imtiaz Ali relives a fond memory of shooting ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ in Patiala

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali decided to relive a fond memory from the shoot of his eagerly-awaited next "Main Vapas Aaunga".

He took to his official Insta account and posted a glimpse of enjoying a beautiful sunset in Patiala with his team.

The snap showed Imtiaz sitting on the grass with Vedang Raina and Sharvari accompanying him. They also had some other members from the team with them.

It seems like they are all in the middle of a fun discussion.

"memories of the shoot - golden sunsets in Patiala with @sharvari @vedangraina (sic)," read the caption.

Earlier, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Imtiaz revealed that memories were the key element to creating a specific palette and visual texture of "Main Vapas Aaunga".

The 'Rockstar' maker told IANS, “We followed the memory, the images in the memory of Ishar. So, Ishar Singh Grewal is the character who is 95 years old. And now retrospectively, he is thinking about those beautiful times of his past, when he was in college. So there is a certain hue or tone that memory achieves”.

“It might even be different from how the light and the texture was at the time when it happened. But when it is remembered 78 years later, it acquires a rose tint. And that is how I think we got the images of this film, and very consciously we've got them. We have gone after what a happy memory feels like. So we have chased that image in this film. And we have brought it about by a certain type of lensing, by a certain type of light and costume design, and the use of many camera techniques also," he went on to add.

Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. "Main Vapas Aaunga" will get a theatrical release on June 12.

--IANS

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