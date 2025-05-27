IMC 2025 to showcase capabilities India has built over last decade: Minister

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 will provide significant exposure for domestic industries, global manufacturers, international investors, and Indian consumers, helping them showcase the capabilities India has built over the last decade, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

The minister, referring to the theme of the event titled “Innovate to Transform,” highlighted that it underscores and articulates the idea that innovation has always been at the heart of India’s journey of transformation.

He emphasised that innovation serves as the guiding compass of the nation's progress.

The 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress 2025 is set to be held from October 8-11 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. This year’s theme of IMC 2025 underscores the pivotal role of innovation in shaping the future and enabling real, transformative change across sectors, from industry and infrastructure to society and sustainability.

It highlights the need for continuous creativity and forward-thinking to address emerging challenges and harness new opportunities in telecommunications, digital infrastructure and beyond.

IMC 2025 calls upon industry leaders, startups and technology enthusiasts to come together and co-create solutions that will power the next era of inclusive growth and India’s growing leadership in digital advancement.

Highlighting the growing participation in IMC, Dr Neeraj Mittal, Chairman DCC and Secretary (Telecom), stated that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised that technology will be the driving force in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 is expected to attract over 1.5 lakh visitors from more than 150 countries, feature over 400 exhibitors and partners and more than 7,000 global delegates.

The flagship startup programme, ASPIRE, introduced in 2023, will feature over 500 startups and connect them with more than 300 investors, incubators, accelerators and VCs for mentorship, live pitching sessions and networking. IMC, Asia’s largest digital technology forum will also witness 800 plus speakers participating over 100 conference sessions.

IMC 2025 will showcase over 1,000 cutting-edge use-cases, spotlighting emerging technologies including 5G, 6G, AI, IoT, electronics manufacturing, and green tech, while addressing the challenges and opportunities of an increasingly digital world.

—IANS

na/