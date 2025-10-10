October 10, 2025 8:25 PM हिंदी

IMC 2025: Minister urges business leaders to innovate, lead with purpose

IMC 2025: Minister urges business leaders to innovate, lead with purpose

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) India’s business community must lead the nation’s economic transformation through innovation, collaboration, and purpose-driven leadership, Union Minister of State for Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, said on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at the ‘IMC 25 Awards’ ceremony, the minister highlighted India’s remarkable progress, noting that the country stands at an “extraordinary inflection point” amid rapid digital adoption and technological disruption.

“India today is not the India of even five years ago,” he remarked, emphasising that enterprises now operate in an era defined by innovation, sustainability, and global interdependence.

Outlining a roadmap for the future, Dr Sekhar urged businesses to embrace artificial intelligence, invest in research and development, and nurture cultures that celebrate experimentation.

He also encouraged collaboration with startups, mentorship of MSMEs, and alignment with government initiatives, noting that “the future belongs to ecosystems, not monopolies.”

Underscoring that profit must be aligned with purpose, he stated that “ESG is not a compliance checkbox but the social contract of 21st-century business.”

Congratulating the awardees, he described their recognition as both an honour and a responsibility: “These awards are not a destination, but fuel for tomorrow. They remind us that with great success comes great responsibility to employees, communities, and the nation.”

He lauded the entrepreneurial spirit of those who dared to start, reminding the audience that “ninety-seven percent of people who say they’ll start a company never incorporate, but you did.”

The minister called upon India’s business leaders to remain relentless in pursuit of excellence. “Stay hungry. Stay building. I see the architects of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said, envisioning a future where ‘Made in India’ becomes synonymous with quality, innovation, and global excellence.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal’s determination and adaptability after the opener scores 173 not out on the opening day of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd Test: India batting coach Kotak lauds Jaiswal’s determination and adaptability

Pakistani military accused of exporting fear to silence dissent: Report (File image)

Pakistani military accused of exporting fear to silence dissent: Report

How Pakistan's new missile deal threatens peace in South Asia (IANS Analysis)

How Pakistan's new missile deal threatens peace in South Asia (IANS Analysis)

Kashmiris in PoK deserve same rights and protections world demands elsewhere: Report (File image)

Kashmiris in PoK deserve same rights and protections world demands elsewhere: Report

Pakistan slammed for deliberate delay in legal proceedings against Baloch leaders

Pakistan slammed for 'deliberate delay' in legal proceedings against Baloch leaders

Trisha trashes wedding rumours; says 'I love when people plan my life for me' (Photo Credit: Trisha/ X)

Trisha trashes wedding rumours; says 'I love when people plan my life for me'

India-Afghan talks: Muttaqi faces flak over women journalist ‘ban’ at press meet

India-Afghan talks: Muttaqi faces flak over women journalist ‘ban’ at press meet

Bangladesh: NCP threatens to reject EC registration over Shapla electoral symbol row (File image)

Bangladesh: NCP threatens to reject EC registration over Shapla electoral symbol row

MEA proposes Overseas Mobility Bill for comprehensive emigration management (File image)

MEA proposes Overseas Mobility Bill for comprehensive emigration management

India must narrate its own story to the world: Gautam Adani

India must narrate its own story to the world: Gautam Adani