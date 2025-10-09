I'm making good progress: Richardson eyes return to competitive cricket after shoulder injury

October 09, 2025 4:19 PM हिंदी

Jhye Richardson set to resume bowling, aims for Test return

Melbourne, Oct 9 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson is nearing a long-awaited return to competitive cricket after recovering from shoulder surgery, with hopes of being available for the later stages of the Ashes series if Australia need fast-bowling reinforcements.

The Western Australia and Perth Scorchers quick has endured a frustrating few years with recurring shoulder issues but revealed that his right shoulder now feels stronger and more stable than it has in a long time.

“The shoulder is presenting stable at the moment, so that’s all we can ask for after the issues that I’ve had over the last four or five years,” Richardson told cricket.com.au at the BBL kit launch in Melbourne. “To have a stable shoulder currently is certainly a new feeling … hopefully it stays that way.”

Richardson first dislocated his bowling shoulder while fielding during an ODI in 2019. After repeated problems, including another dislocation while celebrating a wicket in a Sheffield Shield match last November, he ultimately chose surgery in January to stabilise the joint. The decision followed discussions with Australian men’s head coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins during his brief time in the Test squad last summer.

“Patty actually made a really good point to me, which probably tipped me over the edge to get surgery,” Richardson said. “(He asked), ‘What would I regret more post my career; would I regret staying the same knowing what I’ve got with my shoulder and what I’m dealing with, or would I regret not throwing everything at it and wondering what could have been?’

“So that was probably the main one for me to go and get it done and at least now, if for whatever reason it doesn’t work, at least I know that I’ve thrown everything at it and given it the best shot.”

Nine months after the operation, the 29-year-old has resumed bowling off his full run-up and says he is making steady progress. “I’m off my full run now, bowling in the nets competitively so that’s a good start,” he said. “From where I was three or four weeks ago and I was struggling to bowl 90 to 100kph, so I’m making good progress and the only limiting factor is just getting the ball speed back, which will come.”

Richardson plans to build up his bowling load through club cricket for Fremantle and Western Australia’s Second XI, with aims to participate in the One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield before the Big Bash League. A Test comeback remains possible if his recovery continues smoothly.

“Ideally, Test cricket would be great,” he said. “That’s been my goal for a long time now, but it’s definitely session-by-session, purely based on how it feels. You can’t push these things; it’s never a linear process, but things are looking good at the moment.”

Suppose a national recall doesn’t materialise in time for the Ashes. In that case, Richardson is expected to make his competitive return with the Perth Scorchers, who open their BBL 15 campaign against the Sydney Sixers on December 14.

