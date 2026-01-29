January 29, 2026 7:55 PM हिंदी

“I’m left with no option...”: Frustrated Ola Electric users slam service delays

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Mounting frustration among Ola Electric scooter owners has once again put the spotlight on the company’s after-sales service, even as its shares continue to slide sharply on the stock market.

Users have taken to social media platform X to complain about prolonged delays in repairs, towing and inspections, despite their vehicles being under warranty and covered by Ola Care+.

In one such post, a Noida-based user said his Ola S1 Pro has been non-functional for the past three months, with no towing or repair carried out so far.

He claimed that repeated follow-ups have only resulted in assurances, leaving him with no option but to consider legal action.

“My Ola S1 Pro has been non-functional for 3 months. Despite warranty + Ola Care+, there’s been no towing, no repair -- only empty assurances,” the user said.

“With all channels exhausted, I’m left with no option but legal action,” the user added.

Another user alleged that his Ola scooter has been lying unused for over 16 days, with no mechanic inspecting it despite a service ticket being raised, calling the delay unacceptable.

The fresh wave of customer complaints comes at a time when Ola Electric Mobility’s stock continues to remain under pressure.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 31.87 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday, down by Rs 0.23 or 0.72 per cent.

Over the past one week, the stock has declined by 3.42 per cent, while in the last two weeks it has fallen sharply by 17.52 per cent.

The shares are down over 38 per cent in the past three months and have lost more than half their value over the last one year.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down over 15 per cent -- reflecting sustained investor concerns around the company’s financial performance and operational challenges.

--IANS

pk

