October 22, 2025 8:25 PM हिंदी

IIT‑Delhi, global auto majors explore solutions to China’s rare‑earth curbs: Report

IIT‑Delhi, global auto majors explore solutions to China’s rare‑earth curbs: Report

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) China's restrictions on rare earths are driving a global transition to rare-earth-free electric vehicle motors, a recent report said, adding that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, is also developing such alternative solutions.

"With China out to hold the world at ransom by restricting the supply of rare earths, major automakers in the US, Germany, Japan, and India are developing EVs that do not use rare earths for their batteries,” the report from European Times said.

In India, the IIT, Delhi, is putting efforts into developing motors that require fewer or no rare earth elements, it added.

Globally, auto majors from the US, Europe, and Japan, including Tesla, BMW, General Motors, Borowarner, Jaguar, Land Rover, ZF, Vitesco, Renault, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Bentley, are working on rare-earth-free EV models.

Tesla has cut heavy rare earths by 25 per cent per vehicle, while BMW and others are progressing with magnet-free or low-rare-earth designs. Mercedes-Benz has reduced the heavy rare earth content in its next-generation electric vehicles “close to 0 per cent,” the report said.

Beijing imposed the latest curbs on rare earth elements and related technologies on October 9, following similar measures in 2018 and 2023. These actions have disrupted supplies of neodymium and dysprosium, essential for permanent magnet motors, and increased political and supply-chain risks.

In April 2025, when US President Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on Chinese products, Beijing imposed export controls on various heavy rare earth materials, directed against the US and other countries, including India, putting the automobile sector in India in difficulty.

China holds half of the world's rare earth deposits, which it uses to "blackmail" other nations, the report said.

Though in August, Beijing withdrew its export restrictions on rare earth magnets to India, till September 9, Indian companies were yet to have a single import application approved, the report said.

--IANS

aar/rvt/

LATEST NEWS

The only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family, says Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credit: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram)

The only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family, says Malavika Mohanan

Saudi Arabia scraps Kafala labour system, 13 million foreign workers to benefit (File image)

Saudi Arabia scraps Kafala labour system, 13 million foreign workers to benefit

Russian President to skip G20 Summit in South Africa (File image)

Russian President to skip G20 Summit in South Africa

Romantic track 'Kanmani Nee' from Dulquer Salmaan's period drama 'Kaantha' released (Photo Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/X)

Romantic track 'Kanmani Nee' from Dulquer Salmaan's period drama 'Kaantha' released

South Africa's Muthusamy and Rabada turn tables on Pakistan with record-laden fightback in on third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSL/X

2nd Test: South Africa's Muthusamy and Rabada turn tables on Pakistan with record-laden fightback

‘Namaste England’ actress Alankrita Sahai reveals how her late father inspired her return to Mumbai

‘Namaste England’ actress Alankrita Sahai reveals how her late father inspired her return to Mumbai

Christina Applegate says she wrote Memoir to make people feel less alone

Christina Applegate says she wrote Memoir to make people feel less alone

Censor Board clears Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Censor Board clears Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' for release with U/A certificate

American farmers face tariff ripples on costs, market shifts: Reports

American farmers face tariff ripples on costs, market shifts: Reports

Plan was to keep stumps in play as much as possible, says Alana King after Australia restrict England to 244/9 in their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: Plan was to keep stumps in play as much as possible, says Alana King