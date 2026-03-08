March 08, 2026 10:59 PM हिंदी

IFL 2025-26: Rodriguez strike secures Diamond Harbour's first-ever win

Hugo Díaz Rodriguez strike secures Diamond Harbour's first-ever win in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

Kalyani, March 8 (IANS) Diamond Harbour FC secured their first-ever Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 victory after edging past Dempo SC 2-1 at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday. Antonio Moyano gave the home side the lead in added time of the first half. A second-half strike by Marcus Joseph equalised the score, and Hugo Díaz’s strike in the 70th minute gave

Antonio Moyano gave the home side the lead in added time of the first half. A second-half strike by Marcus Joseph equalised the score, and Hugo Díaz’s strike in the 70th minute gave Diamond Harbour their first win.

Diamond Harbour head coach Kibu Vicuña made two alterations to his starting line-up from their previous outing, bringing in Hugo Díaz and Halicharan Narzary for Bryce Brian Miranda and Pintu Mahata.

Dempo SC manager Samir Subash Naik made three changes to his side, handing starts to Jose Luis Moreno Pena, Amay Morajkar, and Knerkitalang Buam in place of Vieri Colaco, Richmond Kwasi Owusu, and Seigoumang Doungel.

Dempo created a couple of half-chances in the opening ten minutes, but Diamond Harbour soon regained control. The hosts dictated the tempo and heavily dominated possession throughout the first half, doing everything right except finding the back of the net.

The breakthrough finally arrived deep into first-half stoppage time (45+4') against the run of play. Catching Dempo off guard on a rapid counter-attack, Spanish midfielder Antonio Moyano produced a brilliant finish, executing a fantastic scoop over the goalkeeper to give Diamond Harbour a well-deserved 1-0 lead going into the break.

The second half proved to be a topsy-turvy affair as both teams hunted for goals. Dempo responded strongly and found their equaliser in the 55th minute. Trinidadian forward Marcus Leric Jr Joseph showcased his individual brilliance, expertly going past two defenders before slotting home a calm finish to make it 1-1.

Searching for a winner, Coach Vicuna made an inspired substitution that paid dividends just two minutes after the change. In the 70th minute, substitute Bryce Brian Miranda delivered a precise cross into the box, and Hugo Diaz Rodriguez was perfectly positioned to restore Diamond Harbour's lead with a clinical finish.

Dempo almost found a second equaliser in the 76th minute, but the crossbar came to Diamond Harbour's rescue to agonisingly deny Joseph a brace. With a hefty seven minutes of extra time added, the Goan outfit piled on the pressure, but the hosts held their nerve and defended resolutely to seal a historic 2-1 victory.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

India make history by clinching third title after beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: India make history by clinching third title after beating New Zealand by 96 runs

Trisha Krishnan responds to remarks made about her during an event

Trisha Krishnan responds to remarks made about her during an event

BPCL register third win, storm into final in the 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey: BPCL register third win, storm into final

PV Sindhu hails Lakshya Sen’s ‘phenomenal run’ in All England Open

PV Sindhu hails Lakshya Sen’s ‘phenomenal run’ in All England Open

India beat Uruguay 4-0 in opener FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground at the Gachibowli Sports Complex in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India beat Uruguay 4-0 in opener

Hugo Díaz Rodriguez strike secures Diamond Harbour's first-ever win in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Rodriguez strike secures Diamond Harbour's first-ever win

Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: England beat Italy, Korea overcome Austria (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: England beat Italy, Korea overcome Austria

Pakistan continues to have low conviction rates in child abuse cases: Report

Pakistan continues to have low conviction rates in child abuse cases: Report

US asked India to buy Russian oil to avoid China: Energy Secretary Wright

US asked India to buy Russian oil to avoid China: Energy Secretary Wright

Modern tech can help identify potential faults, minimise risk to linemen: Minister

Modern tech can help identify potential faults, minimise risk to linemen: Minister