IFL 2025-26: High stakes at the bottom as Namdhari, Chanmari eye turnaround

Ludhiana, April 16 (IANS) Fighting to avoid relegation, Namdhari FC will host Chanmari FC in a pivotal bottom-half encounter in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib on Friday.

With both sides striving to climb up from the relegation zone, the fixture assumes significance as the league enters a decisive phase. Chanmari currently occupies seventh place in the standings with eight points from as many matches, just one ahead of ninth-placed Namdhari, who have played the same number of games.

Chanmari have registered two wins so far this season, while Namdhari have managed one, underscoring the evenly-poised nature of the contest. Recent form, however, tilts marginally in favour of the hosts. Namdhari have collected points in three of their last five matches, including one win and two draws, whereas Chanmari have endured a difficult run, managing just one positive result in their last five outings, with the other four ending in defeats.

Defensive vulnerabilities have plagued both teams, with each conceding 14 goals so far. In attack, Namdhari holds a slender advantage, having scored 11 goals, one more than their opponents, despite being lower in the standings.

Both sides head into the clash on the back of defeats and will be keen to respond. Chanmari went down 1-3 against Diamond Harbour FC in their previous outing, while Namdhari suffered a 0-2 loss to Shillong Lajong FC.

As it stands, both teams remain entrenched in the relegation battle, but a victory on Friday could significantly reshape their prospects, contingent, in part, on favourable results elsewhere. A win for Chanmari would take them to 11 points and potentially lift them into the top six, ahead of Dempo SC and Aizawl FC, who are currently on nine points. Should both those sides drop points in their respective final game week fixtures against Rajasthan FC and Shillong Lajong, Chanmari could secure a place in the Championship phase.

Namdhari, too, have a pathway into the top six. A victory would take the Punjab-based side to 10 points, which could see them leapfrog the teams above them, depending on other results, and move into contention for a Championship phase berth.

With only the top six teams progressing to the Championship phase and the bottom four entering a relegation battle, every point assumes critical importance at this juncture. Friday’s encounter could prove decisive in shaping the trajectory of both teams as they look to climb the standings and steer clear of danger.

--IANS

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