May 12, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

If my dad doesn't watch my films, I will fight him: Aditi Shankar

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Aditi Shankar, who is also the younger daughter of ace director Shankar, has jokingly disclosed that her dad has no other option but to watch her films and that if he does not watch her films, she would fight him.

The pretty actress, after having made her mark in Tamil cinema, is now all set to debut in Telugu with director Vijay Kanakamedala's upcoming action extravaganza 'Bhairavam'.

During a press conference that was called by the unit of Bhairavam as part of the film's promotions, the actress was asked if her father watched her movies. The cheerful and bubbly actress said with a laugh, "He has no other option. If he doesn't watch my films, I will fight him."

'Bhairavam', which features Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manoj Manchu and Nara Rohit in the lead along with Aditi Shankar, Anandi and Divya Pillai, will have Aditi Shankar playing a character that is bold and honest, yet bubbly at the same time.

Says Aditi,"The character I play in this film is close to my original character. Director Vijay saw my first film in Tamil and thought I would be a good fit for the character in 'Bhairavam'. He called me and told me about this project and that's how I got into this project."

Aditi said that she used to come to Ramoji Film City and the Telugu states for shootings with her father. "Now coming here and shooting for my own film is a dream come true moment. I always wanted to work in Telugu. It gave me great joy to come forward with such a good film for the Telugu audience," she said.

When asked what kind of challenges she faced while doing this film, which happens to be her debut film in Telugu, Aditi said that she initially thought there would be a language barrier. "However, our director and writer Satya helped a lot. With their help, this journey went very smoothly," the actress said.

Produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts and presented by Dr. Jayanthilal Gada, the head of Pen Studios, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 30 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

