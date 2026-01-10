January 10, 2026 4:07 PM हिंदी

Idris Elba ‘honoured’ to be recognised not just for his ‘acting work’

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) British star Idris Elba was recently awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list "for services to young people" and the actor is thrilled that his efforts have been recognised.

The London-born star told Extra: "I’ve worked, you know, trying to raise as much awareness about what young people are going through, especially in the UK and other parts of the world.”

"It’s a real honour to be recognised for that. Not for my acting work, but, you know, for trying to make a difference for young people."

Elba has already achieved a lot in his career, but he still has ambitions that he wants to fulfil, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if he's thinking about retirement, he replied: "You naturally retire … There are things that I’ve done I don’t need to do again and the things I’d like to progress towards; directing is one of them."

Meanwhile, the star previously confessed to feeling uncomfortable in the spotlight.

The actor told Esquire UK magazine: "My public persona is exactly that - it’s a public persona.

In my personal life, there are things that I’m not great at. Not successful at. That I don’t have a grasp of in a way I’d like to.”

“If I like being by myself all the time, what happens when I open the door and loads of people come in? That is a challenge, and that is something I am not very good at. I prefer my own company. I function better on my own. I’m more at ease."

He also shared that he's always "catastrophe-ready".

The actor said that he's always conscious of a "worst-case scenario" whenever he's working.

He explained: "I’m catastrophe-ready. In the film industry, you always think: worst-case scenario, what would happen if there were an explosion? What would I do? What would happen if this guy walks in and he’s kicking off? I’d have to knock him out.

"They’re kind of dark thoughts. But depending on how you decipher what I’m saying, I think there might be readers who will go, 'Yeah, man. I kind of relate.'"

