ICMR to study how peer-based digital interventions can tackle postpartum depression

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Scientists at the ICMR-National Institute for Research in Digital Health and Data Science (NIRDHDS) are set to launch a study to decode how digital peer-based interventions can tackle the burden of postpartum depression among women and boost neonatal health in the country.

The randomised controlled trial approved by the Health Ministry’s Screening Committee will feature an international research team, including those from the US, said the researchers from ICMR-NIRDHDS, in a paper published in the BMJ Open.

The experts will explore the effectiveness of Kushal Maa (‘informed-mother’) -- a pilot-tested culturally tailored mobile interactive education and support group intervention to tackle the burden of postpartum depression.

“This study will generate evidence on how digital peer-based interventions can strengthen maternal and neonatal health in India,” ICMR-NIRDHDS said.

"Our primary outcomes focus on a diverse range of key indicators of postpartum depression, exclusive breastfeeding and met need for postpartum family planning, and we capture a variety of secondary health knowledge, behaviour and outcome data to fully inform potential intervention impact and mechanism," it added.

A total of 2,100 pregnant women across three states -- Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra -- will be enrolled for the project.

The study will compare the Kushal Maa programme with standard care on maternal and neonatal health-related behaviours and health. It will characterise the mechanisms of intervention impact and evaluate the cost-effectiveness of the Kushal Maa intervention in improving postpartum maternal and neonatal health compared with the standard of care.

"Despite India’s significant achievements in the prenatal period and during childbirth, maternal and infant mortality remain relatively high, at 97 per 1,00,000 live births and 35 per 1000 live births, respectively," said the research team, including Mona Duggal from the ICMR-NIRDHDS.

"While perinatal care access is increasing, quality shortfalls persist, with notable drops in the postpartum period, only 78 per cent of mothers and 79.1 per cent of newborns receive postpartum care within two days of delivery," they added.

The study will include women aged 18+years and in the last trimester of pregnancy (30-33 weeks of gestation).

Intervention participants will receive 28 tailored education and support sessions weekly via audio/video conference facilitated by trained moderators (four prenatal and 24 weekly postpartum sessions through 6 months) and will be engaged in WhatsApp groups for health education videos and peer discussion via text chat. Control participants receive the standard of care.

“Data will be collected at four points: 30-33 weeks of pregnancy (enrolment), 6 weeks, 3 months, and 6 months postpartum (endline),” the researchers said. The study is expected to be complete by October 2027.

