February 09, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

ICC rejects three PCB demands as Pakistan's India standoff continues: Report

ICC rejects three PCB demands as Pakistan's India standoff continues: Report

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly rejected three key demands put forward by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during ongoing discussions between the two bodies after Pakistan refused to play against India in their T20 World Cup 2026 fixture on February 15 in Colombo.

As per media reports, the PCB placed several demands before the ICC in an effort to push for a reconsideration of its decision to boycott the match against India.

Pakistan demanded a bilateral series with India, which the ICC rejected, stating that it does not fall under its jurisdiction, even within the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The PCB also proposed a tri-series involving India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but the ICC clearly turned down the request.

Pakistan's board stood out in support of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), whose officials were also present during the meeting.

The PCB demanded that India must tour Bangladesh later this year for the series that was postponed last year. However, the ICC again maintained that it cannot intervene in decisions related to bilateral series.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan board’s demand that Bangladesh be awarded a compensatory ICC event, after last year’s Women’s T20 World Cup was shifted from Bangladesh to Dubai, was considered. There is a possibility that Bangladesh could be given the hosting rights for the next Under-19 World Cup.

According to the reports, one of Pakistan’s key demands is that Bangladesh should continue to receive its share of ICC revenue. However, the ICC has already decided not to penalise Bangladesh independently.

The governing body has given the PCB 24 hours to make a final call. However, the decision now lies in the hands of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whom the PCB chairman is likely to meet on Monday evening. A final verdict is expected soon.

Meanwhile, both Pakistan and India began their campaigns with victories. Salman Agha’s team edged past the Netherlands in a close encounter, while India registered a 29-run win against the USA.

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: 'We did not click as a batting unit,' says Oman captain after loss against Zimbabwe

T20 WC: 'We did not click as a batting unit,' says Oman captain after loss against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh: TIB condemns detention of journalists by army (File image)

Bangladesh: TIB condemns detention of journalists by army

Lady Gaga calls it an ‘absolute honour’ to be in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show

Lady Gaga calls it an ‘absolute honour’ to be in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show

Mohit Chauhan reveals what connected him with ‘Mann Hawa’ from Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Assi’

Mohit Chauhan reveals what connected him with ‘Mann Hawa’ from Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Assi’

Centre working on trials with banks to operationalise PF withdrawals via ATMs soon

Centre working on trials with banks to operationalise PF withdrawals via ATMs soon

Spain's immigration reforms demonstrate broader dilemma confronting Europe: Report (File image)

Spain's immigration reforms demonstrate broader dilemma confronting Europe: Report

ICC rejects three PCB demands as Pakistan's India standoff continues: Report

ICC rejects three PCB demands as Pakistan's India standoff continues: Report

T20 WC: Netherlands opener O'Dowd shrugs off dropped catch backlash, targets win over Namibia

T20 WC: Netherlands opener O'Dowd shrugs off dropped catch backlash, targets win over Namibia

VP Radhakrishnan calls on Seychelles President, discusses key aspects of bilateral partnership

VP Radhakrishnan calls on Seychelles President, discusses key aspects of bilateral partnership

JLo cheers for Bad Bunny for his Super Bowl performance

JLo cheers for Bad Bunny for his Super Bowl performance