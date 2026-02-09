ICC rejects three PCB demands as Pakistan's India standoff continues: Report

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly rejected three key demands put forward by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during ongoing discussions between the two bodies after Pakistan refused to play against India in their T20 World Cup 2026 fixture on February 15 in Colombo.

As per media reports, the PCB placed several demands before the ICC in an effort to push for a reconsideration of its decision to boycott the match against India.

Pakistan demanded a bilateral series with India, which the ICC rejected, stating that it does not fall under its jurisdiction, even within the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The PCB also proposed a tri-series involving India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but the ICC clearly turned down the request.

Pakistan's board stood out in support of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), whose officials were also present during the meeting.

The PCB demanded that India must tour Bangladesh later this year for the series that was postponed last year. However, the ICC again maintained that it cannot intervene in decisions related to bilateral series.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan board’s demand that Bangladesh be awarded a compensatory ICC event, after last year’s Women’s T20 World Cup was shifted from Bangladesh to Dubai, was considered. There is a possibility that Bangladesh could be given the hosting rights for the next Under-19 World Cup.

According to the reports, one of Pakistan’s key demands is that Bangladesh should continue to receive its share of ICC revenue. However, the ICC has already decided not to penalise Bangladesh independently.

The governing body has given the PCB 24 hours to make a final call. However, the decision now lies in the hands of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whom the PCB chairman is likely to meet on Monday evening. A final verdict is expected soon.

Meanwhile, both Pakistan and India began their campaigns with victories. Salman Agha’s team edged past the Netherlands in a close encounter, while India registered a 29-run win against the USA.

--IANS

sds/