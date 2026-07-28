PoK: JAAC slams Pakistani forces for killing several civilians in Mirpur

Islamabad, July 28 (IANS) With the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) claiming dozens of lives, several videos surfaced on social media Tuesday showing Pakistani security personnel openly firing on civilians in Mirpur city and later loading bodies in their vehicles.

Posted on various social media handles, including that of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the videos showed the brutality of Pakistani forces as locals ran to save themselves. Videos shared on X showed bodies lying on roads and fallen motorbikes everywhere.

The locals who were killed had come out on roads in large numbers to show their support against the human rights abuses being committed by Islamabad in the region.

"In Mirpur, the public has been martyred five more people on the streets, in Churhoi, the public is on the streets... except for Sarsoha Panjhera Sehnsa,, from all sides, honourable people are on the streets bearing the pain of their brothers," the JAAC posted on X.

It also accused Pakistani forces of firing on people in PoK's Rawalakot. "Rawalakot situation tense once again. Forces shelling and firing on peaceful public," the JAAC wrote on X.

Pakistani police authorities were accused of targetting the young members of the Mirpur Awami Action Committee.

In another post on X, the JAAC mentioned, "The worst firing continues on the daily life caravan — We are picking up the bodies, but you will not be able to endure this hatred that you are sowing today."

The group also slammed Pakistani media for reporting that the JAAC is trying to enter Rawalakot, saying that they did not enter anyone's home, but it is their land which has been forcibly occupied.

"The shameless media is saying that the Joint Action Committee attempted to forcibly enter Rawalakot... We did not forcibly barge into anyone's home — Rawalakot is our city, which you have illegally and forcibly occupied, and in it, you martyred countless people by shelling and firing on peaceful, unarmed civilians," the JAAC posted on X.

Earlier in the day, reports claimed that at least over two dozen people have been killed and hundreds critically injured during the Long March organised by the JAAC in PoK. The death toll is expected to rise, with several of those injured reported to be in critical condition.

Sharing the details in a post on X, JAAC said, “The Long March caravans have reached Rawalakot city. According to information received so far, the identities of 19 deceased individuals have been confirmed, while one person did not have identification documents and sustained a bullet wound to the head; his body is present at the Palandri Hospital. Thus, the total deaths have reached at least 20. In addition, other details are contingent upon daylight breaking and the restoration of communications.”

The march was held after talks between JAAC and Pakistani authorities reportedly failed to produce a mutually acceptable outcome, prompting a renewed call for public mobilisation.

It began from Mirpur Division on Sunday, with caravans converging at the Rawalakot sit-in before proceeding towards Muzaffarabad.

--IANS

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