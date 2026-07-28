Rights body calls for end of violence in PoK after alarming reports

Islamabad, July 28 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday called for an immediate end to the cycle of violence and a prompt, impartial and independent investigation into the reported deaths and injuries.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens critically injured during the Long March organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), amid an escalating crackdown by Pakistani authorities on protesters in the region. Unofficial reports indicate that the death toll could be in several dozen with hundreds injured in the clashes that took place on Tuesday.

The HRCP said that it is 'deeply alarmed' by reports that several people have lost their lives and many others have been injured in clashes between law enforcement personnel and protesters in Rawalakot on the day of the first phase of the PoK legislative elections.

It noted that the reported deaths in Rawalakot are ‘a stark reminder of the human cost of the tensions’ that have gripped PoK in recent weeks.

"We call for an immediate end to this cycle of violence and a prompt, impartial and independent investigation into the reported deaths and injuries, and for anyone responsible for unlawful use of force to be held to account," the HRCP stated on X.

The death toll is expected to rise, with several of those injured reported to be in critical condition.

Sharing the details in a post on X on Tuesday, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) said, "The Long March caravans have reached Rawalakot city. According to information received so far, the identities of 19 deceased individuals have been confirmed, while one person did not have identification documents and sustained a bullet wound to the head; his body is present at the Palandri Hospital. Thus, the total deaths have reached at least 20. In addition, other details are contingent upon daylight breaking and the restoration of communications."

"The protesters are present at Chandni Chowk in Rawalakot city. Once daylight arrives, a gathering will be held at Shahid Chowk, where the future course of action will be announced," it added.

–IANS

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