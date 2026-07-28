India and Greece discuss ongoing initiatives of cooperation between both Air Forces

Athens, July 28 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Greece, Ravi Shankar, on Tuesday met Lt. Gen. Demosthenes Grigoriadis, Chief of Hellenic Air Force General Staff and discussed the ongoing initiatives of cooperation between the two Air Forces.

According to the Indian Embassy in Greece, India’s participation in INIOCHOS - a major annual multinational air combat training exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force - and Greece’s participation in Tarang Shakti - the Indian Air Force's (IAF) largest biennial multinational air combat exercise - has fostered mutual understanding and partnerships.

"Ambassador Ravi Shankar met Lt Gen Mr. Demosthenes Grigoriadis, Chief of Hellenic Air Force General Staff. He discussed the ongoing initiatives of cooperation between our two Air Forces. India’s participation in INIOCHOS and Greece’s in Tarang Shakti has fostered mutual understanding and partnerships," the Embassy wrote on X.

The Indian Ambassador also met Giorgos Chioureas, Mayor of the West Mani region, and discussed areas of potential collaboration with the West Mani region, with regard to the workforce from India.

"Ambassador Mr. Ravi Shankar met Mr Giorgos Chioureas, Mayor of the West Mani region. He discussed areas of potential collaboration with the West Mani region, viz workforce from India in hospitality, construction and the farm sector. Tourism, both inbound and outbound, is another promising area," the Embassy stated.

On July 16, Ambassador Ravi Shankar presented his Letter of Credence to the President of Greece and conveyed wishes on behalf of the Indian leadership.

"Ambassador Ravi Shankar presented his Letter of Credential to His Excellency the President of the Hellenic Republic of Greece. Amb conveyed to the President warm wishes on behalf of our leadership and assured him of actively working to add substance to the India-Greece Strategic Partnership," the Embassy stated on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India’s has traditionally enjoyed friendly bilateral ties with Greece. This has been mainly characterised by the political support each country has shown for the other on core positions at the international level. Over the years, close personal ties have also been forged between senior political leaders in both countries.

–IANS

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