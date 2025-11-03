ICC chairman Jay Shah praises Women’s team for World Cup triumph, credits BCCI reforms for success

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah lauded the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic triumph in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, calling the achievement the result of exceptional talent, determination, and visionary reforms in Indian cricket.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote: “The @BCCIWomen’s march towards its first @cricketworldcup has been nothing short of spectacular. While the grit, resolve, and skills of the Indian team have inspired the whole nation, we must acknowledge the role of key policy decisions taken by the @BCCI — increased investment, pay parity with male cricketers, overhaul of the coaching staff, and big-match temperament nurtured under the @wplt20 spotlight. Congratulations to Harmanpreet Kaur and the entire Indian squad for this historic achievement!”

India made history on Sunday night by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, clinching their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title.

Under the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and head coach Amol Muzumdar, India showcased remarkable composure and consistency throughout the tournament. The team’s success was built on the standout performances of Shafali Verma (87 runs, 2 wickets), Deepti Sharma (58 runs, 5 wickets), and Amanjot Kaur, whose stunning catch to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt turned the match decisively in India’s favour.

Shah’s message also underscored the BCCI’s commitment to transforming women’s cricket through structural reforms — from equal match fees and enhanced investments to the launch of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which has created a platform for India’s emerging talent to compete at the highest level.

Calling the triumph a “defining moment” for Indian cricket, Shah said the victory represents the evolution of Indian women’s cricket “from promise to global dominance.”

With this win, India joined the elite group of nations to have lifted the Women’s World Cup — a moment that will resonate through generations.

--IANS

cs/bsk/