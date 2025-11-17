I was not ready to do it, says Bhagyashrii Borse on slapping Dulquer Salmaan for a scene in 'Kaantha' (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Baghyashrii Borse, whose spectacular performance as Kumari in director Selvamani Selvaraj's recently released period drama, 'Kaantha' has come in for widespread praise, has now disclosed how she initially refused to slap Dulquer Salmaan for real for a scene in the film!

The film, the plot of which revolves around the ego tussle between a prominent director and a film superstar in the 1950s, has a sequence in which Baghyashrii Borse's character Kumari has to slap Dulquer Salmaan's character. Baghyashrii Borse had to strike Dulquer not once but several times hard in the sequence.

When IANS asked Bhagyashrii Borse about difficulty of enacting such a scene, the actress, talking exclusively to IANS, said,"It took me a lot of time, I was not ready to do it because I was like 'Can I please fake it?' because I have never had to hit anybody. But I think DQ (Dulquer Salmaan) really wanted that. He wanted that real expression to come out of him. So I had to do what my co-actor wanted me to do."

For the unaware, the film, which features Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashrii Borse and Rana Daggubatti, released on November 14 this year to rave reviews from the critics.

The gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras was hailed for looking to transport the viewers to an era gone by. The film, which was jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

It may be recalled that Bhagyashree Borse had penned a note of gratitude to her entire unit in which she had called her co-star in the film Dulquer Salmaan, "a nadippu chakravarthy (emperor of acting)".

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude to her entire team, the actress, while talking about Dulquer Salmaan, wrote, "To my dearest co-actor @dqsalmaan, you’re a true Nadippu Chakravarthy, it was a great pleasure acting beside you and you’ve shined in every single frame. You’re an inspiration as an actor for us all!"

--IANS

mkr/