September 19, 2025 12:43 AM हिंदी

I spoke to him on Sunday and now, he's no more, says actress Varalakshmi as she expresses shock at Robo Shankar's demise

I spoke to him on Sunday and now, he's no more, says actress Varalakshmi as she expresses shock at Robo Shankar's demise (Photo Credit: Silambarasan/X)

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Varalakshmi has expressed shock and grief at the tragic demise of well known comedian and Tamil film actor Robo Shankar, who passed away at a private hospital in the city on Thursday. He was 46.

Taking to her X timeline, Varalakshmi posted a picture of her phone call records that showed she had spoken to the late actor just four days ago. She wrote, "I spoke to him on Sunday and now he’s now more.. just too sudden .. I just can’t believe it.. Prayers to the family... He made so many people laugh... May he rest in peace."

Actress Simran too expressed shock and grief at the actor's demise. She wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Robo Shankar. A talent that brought smiles to millions. You will be missed. Prayers and strength to his family during this difficult time. Om Shanthi"

Actor Silambarasan aka Simbu too expressed grief on hearing the news. He wrote in Tamil that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of actor Robo Shankar.

"It is extremely painful to lose a person who always shared laughter," Simbu wrote in his tribut and said that Robo Shankar's loss was a great loss to the film industry and to his fans.

"His smiles that continue to live in us will forever remain etched as memories. I pray to God that his soul rests in peace. My deepest condolences and sympathies to his family," the actor said.

The news of the actor's demise has plunged the Tamil film industry in grief. Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka and his daughter Indraja, who acted alongside actor Vijay in his blockbuster film 'Bigil'.

Robo Shankar, who is best known for his stellar performances in Dhanush-starrer 'Maari' , Vishal's 'Irumbu Thirai' and Vishnu Vishal's 'Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran', suddenly fainted on sets during a shoot on Wednesday. The unit members rushed the actor to a private hospital, where he was being provided treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. However, the actor couldn't be saved and is believed to have passed away at around 8.30 pm on Thursday evening.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaks 42-year championship record in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

World Athletics C'ships: McLaughlin-Levrone breaks 42-year championship record

Is Pakistan assisting ISKP-ISPP in threatening Baloch nationalists? 

Is Pakistan assisting ISKP-ISPP in threatening Baloch nationalists? (IANS Analysis)

Focus on Perry, Matthews, Lauren Bell, Ghosh, alongside Andrew Flintoff in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign

Focus on Perry, Matthews, Lauren Bell, Ghosh, alongside Andrew Flintoff in Women’s T20 World Cup campaign

Puneri Paltan rise to top with defensive masterclass to dismantle U Mumba in Maharashtra Derby in Season12 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Puneri Paltan rise to top with defensive masterclass to dismantle U Mumba in Maharashtra Derby

Neha Kakkar has a blast on the sets of ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ with Abhishek & Isha

Neha Kakkar has a blast on the sets of ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ with Abhishek & Isha

I spoke to him on Sunday and now, he's no more, says actress Varalakshmi as she expresses shock at Robo Shankar's demise (Photo Credit: Silambarasan/X)

I spoke to him on Sunday and now, he's no more, says actress Varalakshmi as she expresses shock at Robo Shankar's demise

Pragyan Ojha, R.P Singh, Ameya Khurasiya, Sharma, Deshpande among those interviewed for selectors’ posts

Ojha, Singh, Khurasiya, Sharma, Deshpande among those interviewed for selectors’ posts

Govt to develop 500 data labs across nation under 'India AI Mission': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt to develop 500 data labs across nation under 'India AI Mission': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mohammad Nabi's late blitz powers Afghanistan to 169/8 against Sri Lanka in Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photo credit: ACC/X

Asia Cup: Mohammad Nabi's late blitz powers Afghanistan to 169/8 against Sri Lanka

Tamil film actor Robo Shankar passes away; Kamal Haasan, Venkat Prabhu condole actor's demise (Photo Credit: Venkat Prabhu/X)

Tamil film actor Robo Shankar passes away; Kamal Haasan, Venkat Prabhu condole actor's demise