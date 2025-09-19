I spoke to him on Sunday and now, he's no more, says actress Varalakshmi as she expresses shock at Robo Shankar's demise

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Varalakshmi has expressed shock and grief at the tragic demise of well known comedian and Tamil film actor Robo Shankar, who passed away at a private hospital in the city on Thursday. He was 46.

Taking to her X timeline, Varalakshmi posted a picture of her phone call records that showed she had spoken to the late actor just four days ago. She wrote, "I spoke to him on Sunday and now he’s now more.. just too sudden .. I just can’t believe it.. Prayers to the family... He made so many people laugh... May he rest in peace."

Actress Simran too expressed shock and grief at the actor's demise. She wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Robo Shankar. A talent that brought smiles to millions. You will be missed. Prayers and strength to his family during this difficult time. Om Shanthi"

Actor Silambarasan aka Simbu too expressed grief on hearing the news. He wrote in Tamil that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of actor Robo Shankar.

"It is extremely painful to lose a person who always shared laughter," Simbu wrote in his tribut and said that Robo Shankar's loss was a great loss to the film industry and to his fans.

"His smiles that continue to live in us will forever remain etched as memories. I pray to God that his soul rests in peace. My deepest condolences and sympathies to his family," the actor said.

The news of the actor's demise has plunged the Tamil film industry in grief. Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka and his daughter Indraja, who acted alongside actor Vijay in his blockbuster film 'Bigil'.

Robo Shankar, who is best known for his stellar performances in Dhanush-starrer 'Maari' , Vishal's 'Irumbu Thirai' and Vishnu Vishal's 'Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran', suddenly fainted on sets during a shoot on Wednesday. The unit members rushed the actor to a private hospital, where he was being provided treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. However, the actor couldn't be saved and is believed to have passed away at around 8.30 pm on Thursday evening.

--IANS

mkr/