'I may pursue legal action for gender based violence': Paraguay Senator wants Mbappe to apologise for 'despicable' remark

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla has issued a fiery open letter to Kylian Mbappe, demanding a public apology and threatening legal action over alleged "gender-based violence" after French football called the Paraguayan senator "despicable" and "unworthy of a position" for her "abhorrent and odious" racist remarks.

Celeste, who is from Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, posted her comments on X after her country's defeat by France in the last 16 of the World Cup. In reponse, Mbappe said, "You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition."

In her letter, she shared on social media, Senator Amarilla admitted to posting insults "in the heat of the moment" but stated she quickly deleted them upon realising she was "repeating behaviour she despises".

"My posts were written in the heat of the moment, with my blood boiling, the blood of a mixed heritage, a beautiful blend of Indigenous and Spanish ancestry that runs through my veins. I wrote them while watching you mock those extraordinary Paraguayan players who fought as equals until the final whistle.

"However, I immediately regretted responding to you with the same insults that I myself receive. I realized I was repeating the very behavior I despise, so I deleted the post. I understand that my words offended you because humiliation hurts," she wrote in a letter.

But, she took strong exception to Mbappé's subsequent counter-response, where he labeled her a "despicable woman, unworthy of the office" she holds. She demanded an immediate retraction and threatened to pursue legal action, alleging an attack on her "dignity as a woman and political representative".

"Now I demand that you also retract your statements and apologise to me. I will not tolerate your violence either. You do not know me. You have no idea who I am, and you have no right to say that I AM A DESPICABLE WOMAN, UNWORTHY OF THE OFFICE I HOLD," she added.

She continued, "I am a Senator of the Paraguayan Nation, elected by the people. Before that, I was a National Deputy, also elected by the people. Thousands of Paraguayan men and women voted for me and consider me their voice. Who are you to call me unworthy or despicable when you do not even know me? This is blatant gender based violence.

"This is political violence against a woman who earned her position through the democratic vote of her people. You insult me because I am a woman. You attack my dignity as a woman and as a political representative.

"Retract your statements, honour your French citizenship, and apologize. Otherwise, I may pursue legal action for gender based violence."

Meanwhie, French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino rally behind Mbappe after racist abuse from Paraguayan senator.

"Another goal for Kylian Mbappe. Against racism this time. All my support. When words defile, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity," Macron shared on X.

Infantino said, "I unequivocally condemn the racist comments directed towards Kylian Mbappé by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla. All of football and society stand in solidarity with the France captain - we need to fight racism and defeat it all together."

--IANS

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