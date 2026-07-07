July 07, 2026 7:03 AM हिंदी

I leave with a clear conscience: Ronaldo bid goodbye to FIFA WC

I leave with a clear conscience: Ronaldo bid goodbye to FIFA WC

Arlington, July 7 (IANS) Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has played his final FIFA World Cup and won't be returning for a seventh global finals following Portugal's Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Spain at Dallas Stadium.

The 41-year-old's World Cup career ends with 27 appearances, the second most behind Argentina's Lionel Messi (30), but without the one major trophy missing from his collection.

He hit 11 goals in 27 games and set multiple milestones, including becoming the first man to score in six editions. In the current edition, he scored three goals, including two in Portugal's 5-0 opening statement against Uzbekistan, and his first-ever World Cup knockout goal, a penalty that sent Portugal past Croatia in the last 32.

“I’m fine, sad to leave the World Cup this way. But, as I said yesterday in the press conference, I gave my best and I leave with a clear conscience," he told SportTV after the game.

"That’s the life of a football player. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose and we need to keep going. The truth is that it was my last World Cup, and now I will have time with my family so as not to make decisions in the heat of the moment.

The 41-year-old first played at the FIFA World Cup at Germany 2006, scoring his maiden tournament goal against Iran, and helping the Portugal to a first semi-final in 40 years. He went on to play, and score at least one goal, at South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

"I will get up tomorrow with a clear conscience. I won three titles for Portugal (one European Championship and two UEFA Nations Leagues). Before Cristiano, Portugal had never won any titles. Therefore, I leave with a clear conscience. I gave my best. Tomorrow will be a new day, and life goes on."

Ronaldo helped Portugal win the European Championship in 2016 as well as two UEFA Nations League titles, but the World Cup remained an elusive prize. The deepest Ronaldo ever made it in the World Cup was a semifinal run in 2006, his debut in the tournament.

--IANS

bc/

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