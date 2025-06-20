'I learn from him every day': Kumar Kartikeya on Rajat Patidar and the rise of small-town cricketers

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Kumar Kartikeya doesn’t hesitate when asked about his favourite player. “Rajat (Patidar) is one of my favourite players — not just because of his talent but also for how he carries himself,” says the left-arm spinner who recently turned out for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I observe how he handles pressure, how he plays freely when the team needs it, and how he shifts gears with ease. I’ve learned a lot just watching him. We talk about the game, and I always try to understand his mindset. After his injury, he came back and won the IPL Trophy with RCB — that shows his temperament. He’s a player who keeps evolving, and that motivates others around him.”

This theme — of learning from teammates and giving back to emerging cricketers — runs throughout Kartikeya’s journey. Having shared dressing rooms with IPL giants like Mumbai Indians and now Rajasthan Royals, he believes it’s his responsibility to share what he’s seen.

“I share those things with the youngsters,” he says, referring to raw talent in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL), says Kumar Kartikeya, who is currently playing for season two of the Madhya Pradesh Premier League featuring Rewa Jaguars.

“They don’t know how to react under pressure in a high-profile league like the IPL. I’ve seen it firsthand — from playing with big players to learning from top coaches. I tell the raw players in MPL that this is the stage to learn how to perform under pressure. The best thing about MPL is that it gives them exposure. It’s live-streamed, played under lights, and has facilities that are almost like IPL. For young, raw players, it's a great opportunity to play in such an environment. They’re getting used to crowd, lights, and pressure — and that's a huge plus.”

That learning environment, Kartikeya insists, is what makes the Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL) stand out among other domestic leagues.

“I’ve seen other franchise leagues, but MPL has really brought out some hidden gems,” he says. “Every team has at least two players who no one knew about a year ago. The talent is raw but exciting. Last year, 79 players from MPL were picked in the IPL auction. "We didn’t even know many of these names until they played here. MPL has given them a stage to shine. It’s not just about competition — it’s about discovery. You suddenly realise that a player from a small town has the skills and mindset to make it big. That’s the beauty of this league.”

Kumar Kartikeya, Madhya Pradesh’s versatile left-arm spinner, first entered the IPL scene in 2022 when he was signed by Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement for Arshad Khan. Picked up for INR 20 lakh, he impressed early with five wickets in four matches, showcasing his ability to bowl both left-arm orthodox and wrist spin.

In the 2023 season, he featured in eight games for MI but managed just five wickets at an average of 45.40, leading to a quieter

Among those Kartikeya has learned from are some of India’s biggest names. “Both Sanju and Yashasvi are attacking batsmen who play with a very positive mindset,” he says of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, his IPL and domestic teammates.

“I often tell young players to take a cue from them — to play positively but also to assess the game situation. It’s not just about going for shots. There are times when the team needs you to hold back, rotate strike, or just spend time at the crease. I’m not a coach, but as a fellow player, I share what I’ve learned. Players like Sanju and Yashasvi are great examples of balancing intent with responsibility.”

Kartikeya has not only evolved in terms of leadership and mindset but also in his bowling craft. He transitioned from left-arm orthodox to incorporating wrist spin to meet the demands of modern T20 cricket.

“It’s not that finger spin isn’t effective,” he clarified. “But in T20s, batters read it better. Wrist spin, on the other hand, goes both ways and creates doubt in the batter’s mind. I’ve personally seen how difficult it is for batsmen to pick wrist spin, especially when it’s used with variations. I still use finger spin, but now I’ve added wrist spin as a variation, and it’s helped me become more effective.”

Despite not playing every match in the IPL, Kartikeya remains unfazed and focused on process overpressure.

“It’s the franchise’s call whether I get to play or not. My job is to stay prepared. I stick to my gym sessions, practice, and bowling drills — everything that keeps me ready. I never think this is my last chance. Cricket isn’t over. I’ll get more chances — and when I do, I want to be in the best possible shape mentally and physically. That’s all I can control.”

His broader views on domestic cricket also reflect a mature understanding of the ecosystem.

“It’s a good move,” he says about the restructuring of the Indian domestic calendar. “Earlier, we used to play red-ball (Ranji), then shifted to white-ball formats like T20 and one-dayers in a scattered way. That change in formats would slow the body down and break momentum. Now we are playing a block of red-ball, then white-ball formats — it helps with rhythm and conditioning.

Players who didn’t focus much on red-ball earlier are now getting interested because the schedule allows them to prepare better. As for tournaments like the Deodhar Trophy being dropped, I think the BCCI must have thought it through. We’re already playing a lot of cricket now — maybe they want to reduce load and ensure quality.”

