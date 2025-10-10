‘I hope the winning streak continues,’ Manav Thakkar eyes gold at Asian Table Tennis C'ships

October 10, 2025 4:24 PM हिंदी

‘I hope the winning streak continues,’ says Manav Thakkar as he eyes gold at Asian Table Tennis C'ships

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) India’s leading paddler Manav Thakkar, who was once World No. 1 in the U-18 and U-21 divisions, shared his confidence to continue the winning streak at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships 2025, scheduled to take place from October 11 to 15 here.

The tournament will feature only men’s and women’s team competitions. The event will also act as a qualifier for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships, with the top 13 teams from each category earning spots.

Speaking about the event, Thakkar said, “The organisation here is amazing. This is my third visit to Odisha — my earlier visits were for the Commonwealth Championships and the Senior Nationals — and both times I won medals, a bronze and a gold. I hope the winning streak continues at the Asian Championships.”

Sharing his expectations from Team India, he added, “Our team is fully prepared and confident. Playing in Indian conditions gives us an advantage, and the home support will boost our morale. I’ve won bronze medals in previous Asian Championships, but this time I want to change the colour — hopefully to silver or gold.”

Appreciating Odisha’s growing sports ecosystem, Thakkar said, “The infrastructure here is truly world-class. It’s my first time seeing such a massive indoor athletic stadium. I’ve heard the Sports Science Centre here is among the best in India, and I’m looking forward to visiting it. The sports campus is one of the biggest I’ve seen, with excellent accommodation and warm hospitality. It’s always a pleasure to play in Odisha.”

Thakkar is currently ranked 39th in singles and 7th in doubles worldwide. He has won a bronze medal at the Asian Games and Asian Championships, as well as a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championship in both team and doubles categories.

--IANS

vi/bc

