Seventh US troop dies as Iran war escalates

Washington, March 9 (IANS) Another American service member has died from injuries sustained in attacks linked to the expanding conflict with Iran, the US military said, bringing the number of US troops killed in the war to seven.

US Central Command said the service member had been “seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on US troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1” and later died from those injuries. The identity of the soldier is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“A US service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East,” CENTCOM said in an update, adding that “major combat operations continue.”

The latest casualty highlights the rising toll of the conflict, which has spread across multiple fronts in the Middle East since late February.

Separately, the US Department of War announced the death of a National Guard officer deployed in Kuwait during the same period.

Maj. Sorffly Davius, 46, of Cambria Heights in Queens, New York, died on March 6 at Camp Buehring in Kuwait during what officials described as a non-combat related incident.

The Pentagon said Davius “died on March 6, 2026, in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, as a result of a non-combat related incident.” He was assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion, 42nd Infantry Division in Troy, New York.

US Central Command said the death occurred during a medical emergency and that the exact cause remains under investigation.

“A US National Guard Soldier died in a health-related incident in Kuwait on March 6 during a medical emergency. The exact cause of death is under review,” CENTCOM said.

The deaths come as hostilities between Iran, Israel, and the United States intensify across the region, with attacks and counterattacks targeting military positions and strategic infrastructure.

The conflict has widened rapidly since late February, when strikes and counterstrikes between Iran and Israel began drawing US forces stationed across the region into the confrontation.

US officials have said Iranian retaliatory attacks have targeted military facilities hosting American troops in several countries. Military leaders have warned that the risk of further casualties remains high as operations continue.

