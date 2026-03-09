Iran war: Indian carriers plan 50 inbound flights from West Asia region on Monday

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Indian carriers have planned 50 inbound flights from airports in the Iran war-affected West Asia region on Monday, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions, according to the government.

Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, Spicejet and Akasa are set to operate flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat and Jeddah.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the West Asia affecting air travel between India and the West Asia region.

“Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and orderly conduct of flight operations,” a statement said.

On March 7, passenger movement data showed that a total of 51 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the region, carrying 8,175 passengers.

On March 8, Indian carriers planned 49 inbound flights from airports in the region.

Moreover Indian carriers are continuously assessing the ground situation in other airports of the region, so that more flights can be operated by Indian carriers from these places, said the ministry.

It remains in constant coordination with airlines and other stakeholders. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period.

“Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules. The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and issue further updates as necessary,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Air India announced that it will operate 78 additional flights on nine routes between March 10 and March 18, 2026, to support passengers amid the ongoing situation in West Asia.

The carrier is deploying extra capacity to New York (JFK), London (Heathrow), Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Colombo and Malé, adding 17,660 seats on the nine routes in both directions.

The trips include Delhi-New York (JFK), Delhi-London (Heathrow), Mumbai-London (Heathrow) for "boosting much-needed capacity when travel options for passengers remain constrained," it said. Further planes will fly from Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Male and Colombo to Delhi.

—IANS

na/