Ekta Kapoor reveals she watched cricket for the first time ever, Sussanne Khan joins her for T20 final

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media account to take her fans by surprise by revealing that she watched a cricket match for the first time as she enjoyed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final that took place on the 8th of March.

Ekta shared a video on her official social media account where she was seen watching the high-voltage match between India and New Zealand in a mini-theatre along with actress Urvashi Dholakia and other members of her team. Her BFF Sussanne Khan too joined in the fun soon after.

In the video clip shared by her, the producer was seen recording a video amidst the ongoing match and candidly admitted that she was experiencing cricket for the very first time.

She said, “First time in my life I am watching cricket, because other people in this world like cricket, not me. I don’t.”

Ekta, though, made it clear that she was rooting for Team India and jokingly asked fans to watch her show Naagin during match breaks. She added, “Of course we are hoping India wins. India should win. But if you guys watch ‘Naagin’ during the break, it’ll be fun.”

Later in the video, Ekta was also seen welcoming interior designer Sussanne Khan along with her boyfriend Arslan Goni to the mini-theatre as they joined the team to enjoy the match together.

Talking about the historic match, India went on to emerge victorious against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that took place on the 8th of March.

The match, which coincided with International Women’s Day, was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

