I had two inspirations for making my film 'Bomb', says director Vishal Venkat

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Director Vishal Venkat, who has made the upcoming Tamil comedy drama 'Bomb', featuring actors Arjun Das and Shivathmika Rajashekar in the lead, has now disclosed that that his film with a strong social message was inspired by two factors.

Speaking at the audio and trailer launch of the comedy film, which revolves around the flatulence of a person believed to have passed away, director Vishal Venkat said, "There are two inspirations for my film. The first is my granddad. He had a habit of getting up early in the morning at 4.30 am and then having coffee. We were accustomed to hearing three sounds. That of him first sipping the piping hot coffee, relishing it and then gulping it down. Apart from that, there would be a fourth sound. That would be of him farting."

The director then went on to say, "During his last days, my family and I were the ones who took care of him. One day, I was taking him to the restroom when he fell down. All of us kept waking him up, but he would not wake up. We all thought he had passed away. Just when I was about to leave to call for the doctor, he suddenly woke up and stood. He went to the restroom and said he was fine. The next day, I overheard him telling my uncle on the phone, "I visited God for 15 minutes and came back."

He then went on to name the other factor that had inspired him to make the film. "The second inspiration was from an incident I did not go through personally. I happened to watch a few videos of some incidents that had happened some years ago. It was how children were behaving in a particular fashion in schools -- towards religion, family, or towards faiths. Or when they fought over it. All of these things were worrying me. I decided that we needed to do a film on this. Combining all of this, we made a film that would talk about beliefs and that is Bomb."

The director said that his film would not hurt anybody's sentiments. "Arjun Das plays a character called Manimuthu, who believes his friend is alive. Every character in this film has a belief. This film is about one's belief, emotions and friends. It will showcase how we see a fellow human being. Above all else, it will underline the fact that only love will last," he said.

"The unnecessary air inside a human body is what is released as a fart. In this social system too, there are a lot of unnecessary things. I wanted to say that in a metaphorical way and that is this 'Bomb'," he said.

