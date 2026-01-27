'I feel like they don’t need to broadcast': Gauff speaks out on privacy after Australian Open loss

January 27, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

Melbourne, Jan 27 (IANS) Coco Gauff urged for more privacy for players, saying that some moments should not be shared publicly after behind-the-scenes footage captured her breaking a racquet following a tough loss in the Australian Open quarterfinals against Elina Svitolina.

“I tried to go somewhere where there was no cameras,” Gauff said, expressing discomfort at the incident being aired on television and shared across social media. “Certain moments – the same thing happened to Aryna after I played her in the US Open final – I feel like they don’t need to broadcast. Maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like, at this tournament, the only private place we have is the locker room.”

After losing 6-1, 6-2 to Elina Svitolina in 59 minutes in the Australian Open, Coco Gauff displayed frustration. The American's match was marred by five double faults and 26 unforced errors, and only recorded three winners to Svitolina's dominating performance, which sent her through to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time in her career.

After the match, Gauff took out her frustrations on her racquet in the players' area (and not on the court), which she thought she was safe from the public.

Explaining why she felt the need to release her emotions, Gauff said, “I don’t want to lash out at my team. They don’t deserve that. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I try not to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion.”

Gauff's loss was a stark contrast to her performance earlier in the tournament when she fought through back-to-back three-set matches to make it to the quarter-finals. Unfortunately, she never had a chance against 12th-seeded Svitolina.

Svitolina took full advantage of her opponent's weak serve, breaking Gauff six times in seven attempts and completing the match in an efficient manner.

Once again, service was a major problem for Gauff. Last season, she led the WTA in double faults with 431 numbers. As a result, she hired biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan, who has previously worked with Aryna Sabalenka, to help correct her movement when serving. Despite this effort, Gauff committed five double faults (including one on a break point and one on set point) during the first set, which made it impossible for her to overcome Svitolina.

Svitolina will now face world number one and title favourite Sabalenka in the semi-finals. The Belarusian easily defeated the teenager Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-0.

