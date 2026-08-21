'I don't think they are incompatible': Mourinho on fitting Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius

Madrid, Aug 21 (IANS) Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho admitted that finding the right tactical balance for Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham will be a 'difficult' task, but insisted the three star players can successfully operate together.

Mourinho is set to begin his second spell in charge of Real Madrid when they travel to Espanyol on Saturday for their opening LaLiga fixture. The Spanish giants are aiming to reclaim the domestic title after Barcelona won it in each of the last two seasons.

The Portuguese coach now faces the challenge of building a team around Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham, with record signing Yan Diomande also adding to the attacking options.

“They’re incredible players, but the tactical structure could be more difficult. Ancelotti found the perfect role for Vini with Brazil, Deschamps found the perfect role for Kylian, and Tuchel found the perfect role for Jude. But it’s harder to find the perfect role for all three. I have a lot of confidence that we’ll do well when all three play together. I don’t think they’re incompatible at all,” Mourinho said in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ESPN.

The attacking trio has previously faced questions over their defensive contribution, with Mourinho making it clear that collective effort will be essential to his plans.

“We need to be a team, work hard, and not negotiate things that are non-negotiable; commitment has to be present in every minute of every game,” Mourinho said.

Real Madrid had also been linked with a move for Spain midfielder Rodri, who eventually joined Barcelona. Mourinho confirmed he had spoken to the player about a possible transfer but does not believe his squad is lacking in midfield without him.

“I don’t think we have a deficit in midfield; Rodri would have been the icing on the cake… But when you have Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Bernardo, Arda because with time he can play there and we won’t have problems,” he said.

Despite the expectations surrounding his return to the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners, Mourinho said he sees the pressure more as motivation than a burden.

“I wouldn’t say pressure. I’d say adrenaline. It’s positive… In the end, it’s about results. Ending the season without trophies at Real Madrid isn’t a successful season,” he said.

--IANS

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