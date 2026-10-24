October 24, 2026 9:02 PM हिंदी

‘Searching for Rs 500 crores too’: Shrikant Shinde reacts to audio clip row

‘Searching for Rs 500 crores too’: Shrikant Shinde reacts to audio clip row (Photo: DrSEShinde/X)

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Amid the rating controversy over the Rs 500-crore audio clip recently brought to light by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, Shiv Sena MP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde broke his silence on Saturday, saying that he is also looking for the amount claimed in the purported audio clip.

He said that the person to whom these Rs 500 crores were supposed to be sent hasn't reached him. “The question that has crossed Manoj Jarange Patil's mind has also crossed mine, and I am now out searching for it,” he said.

In a sarcastic tone, he added, "We were discussing how Rs 500 crore in cash would look together and how many vehicles would be required to transport it."

Shrikant Shinde's reaction is important as the audio clip mentioned a transaction of Rs 500 crore, with allegations that this money was delivered to Jarange Patil through the former.

Shrikant Shinde clarified that the issue now falls under the purview of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and everything will come to light at the appropriate time. Just as Jarange Patil is investigating the issue, he mentioned that he is also looking into the matter himself.

"If you find out, you tell me; if I find out, I will tell you," he remarked.

Amidst all these developments, Jarange Patil has warned that he possesses more "nuclear bombs."

CM Fadnavis has already ordered a forensic probe, while BJP and Shiv Sena have demanded an impartial probe.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed that there is a deep-seated conspiracy to finish off the leadership of both Manoj Jarange-Patil and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He also demanded a technical and forensic analysis of the audio clip.

Further, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire has levelled serious accusations against the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

He asked, “Who made Manoj Jarange Patil big, and why are they now trying to sideline him?" Khaire asserted that Jarange Patil fought to secure justice and rights for the Maratha community, which is why the community stood firmly behind him.”

However, he claimed that leaders have become worried about their own political future due to Jarange Patil's growing influence.

Khaire demanded that the controversial audio clip be sent for forensic testing and the truth be brought before the public. He made a strong case for an impartial inquiry. Khaire also raised questions regarding the alleged Rs 500-crore transaction.

He demanded an inquiry into Shrikant Shinde if his name is being linked to this financial transaction. He further claimed that this entire episode has the blessings of the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

--IANS

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