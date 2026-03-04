March 04, 2026 10:45 AM हिंदी

Hyundai, Kia post record Feb sales in US on strong demand for SUV, hybrid cars

Seoul, March 4 (IANS) Hyundai Motor and Kia reported record vehicle sales for February in the United States, driven by robust demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and hybrid models, the automakers said on Wednesday.

The South Korean automakers sold a combined 137,412 vehicles in the U.S. last month, up 5 percent from a year earlier, according to the companies, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Motor, including its luxury brand Genesis, sold 71,407 units, up 5.7 percent on-year, while Kia's sales gained 4.3 percent on-year to 66,005 units. Both Hyundai and Kia marked their highest-ever sales for the month of February.

Hyundai Motor's performance was backed by strong demand for midsize and large SUVs, with sales of the Palisade jumping 28.4 percent on-year to 10,025 units and those of the Santa Fe rising 18.6 percent to 11,344 units.

The sales boost of Kia was supported by sharp gains across key models. Sales of the Telluride SUV surged 68.7 percent to 13,198 units, while those for the K5 sedan jumped 60.6 percent to 13,198 units.

In contrast, combined electric vehicle (EV) sales fell 21.9 percent on-year to 5,576 units, reflecting the continued effect of Washington's auto tariffs and rollback of related subsidies.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor and Kia also reported record vehicle sales for January in the United States, driven by strong demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and hybrid models.

The two automakers sold a combined 125,296 vehicles in the U.S. last month, up 7.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the companies.

Hyundai Motor's performance was backed by strong SUV sales. Palisade SUV sales climbed 28.7 percent on-year to 8,604 units, while those of the Kona compact SUV rose 21.9 percent to 5,321 units.

The sales boost of Kia was supported by sharp gains across key models. Sales of the Seltos compact SUV spiked 85.8 percent to 5,278 units, and those of the Carnival minivan soared 60.4 percent to 5,879 units.

—IANS

na/

