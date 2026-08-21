Hyderabad to host Tennis Premier League season 8 from Dec 8-13

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (IANS) Tennis Premier League season 8 will be staged from December 8 to 13, 2026, at the LB Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad under the auspices of the All India Tennis Association and with the support of the Government of Telangana.

Eight franchise teams will compete in TPL’s signature 25-point format, where every point matters, with the action live-streamed on JioHotstar, allowing fans across the country to follow the league as some of the world’s top-ranked international players go head-to-head alongside India’s leading tennis stars.

The League will also see the presence of tennis icons Leander Paes and Sania Mirza, along with Bollywood personalities and team co-owners Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl, who will be cheering on and supporting their respective teams.

For TPL, Hyderabad is more than just a new venue. It marks the league’s move into new markets, expanding its audience and building a stronger national footprint for professional tennis, with the TPL App already connecting the league to more than 400 affiliated academies across the country.

Hyderabad, with its strong sporting culture and growing tennis community, will provide the backdrop for Season 8 at the LB Tennis Stadium, one of India’s largest dedicated tennis venues. The stadium will host six days of high-intensity action as eight franchise teams – GS Delhi Aces, Hyderabad Strikers, Lucknow Blazers, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Gujarat Panthers, Rajasthan Rangers, Kolkata Thunder Blades and Mumbai Royals compete in TPL’s exciting 25-point format.

Sharing his excitement on the announcement, Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder, Tennis Premier League, said "Season 8 is a landmark chapter for TPL, not just because we're bringing world-class tennis to Hyderabad for the first time, but because it's the first season where fans will see our partnership with Kia India come alive. It's a strong signal of how far this league has come, and Hyderabad's sporting culture makes it the perfect city to take that next step in our journey."

Mrunal Jain, co-founder, TPL, added, "Every season, we've pushed TPL to reach new cities and new audiences. After hosting the tournament in Ahmedabad last year, Hyderabad is the next big step in that journey for us."

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration & Urban Development and Sports Dept, added, “Hyderabad has emerged as an important destination for hosting major sporting leagues, and we are pleased to see the Tennis Premier League becoming part of this growing sporting ecosystem."

--IANS

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