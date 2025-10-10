October 10, 2025 6:27 PM हिंदी

Hyderabad clocks 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in value terms in Sep

Hyderabad records 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in September

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Home registrations in Hyderabad reached Rs 4,804 crore in value terms in September, marking a 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 3 per cent rise from the previous month, a report said on Friday.

Overall, residential property registrations in the city rose by 35 per cent YoY and 1 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in September.

According to a Knight Frank report, registrations remained strong despite the observance of the Shradh or Pitra Paksha period, as it was immediately followed by the festive season, starting from September 22.

According to the report, registrations of homes valued above Rs 1 crore increased sharply by 151 per cent YoY, as the premiumization trend continued to gain strength in Hyderabad.

The share of this segment in overall registrations rose to 22 per cent.

In value terms, homes priced above Rs 1 crore contributed a dominant 53 per cent of the total transaction value, underscoring the sustained demand for premium housing, the report noted.

The majority of the registered properties in Hyderabad were concentrated in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet (sq ft), accounting for 67 per cent of all registrations.

Properties of over 2,000 sq ft accounted for 15 per cent of the total registrations as compared with the 13 per cent registered during September 2024.

“Hyderabad’s residential market continues to exemplify strength and aspiration, sustaining its growth momentum even during traditionally subdued periods like the ‘Shradh’ fortnight. The sharp 35 per cent annual rise in registrations and a 70 per cent surge in value highlight not just volume expansion but the city’s steady march toward premiumisation," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"Homes priced above Rs 1 crore now make up over one-fifth of all registrations and more than half of transaction value — a clear reflection of evolving buyer preferences for larger, high-value homes,” Baijal added.

The Hyderabad residential market spans four districts: Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy.

"At the district level, Rangareddy accounted for 45 per cent of property registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 40 per cent. Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 14 per cent of total registrations," the report noted.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

2nd Test: Reifer admits tough day for West Indies, praises Jaiswal’s composed century

2nd Test: Reifer admits tough day for West Indies, praises Jaiswal’s composed century

IMC 2025: Minister urges business leaders to innovate, lead with purpose

IMC 2025: Minister urges business leaders to innovate, lead with purpose

Salman Khan mourns the death of his "Tiger 3" co-star, Varinder Singh Ghuman

Salman Khan mourns the death of his "Tiger 3" co-star, Varinder Singh Ghuman

2nd Test: Jaiswal’s unbeaten 173 and Sudharsan’s 87 headline India’s dominant first day (Ld)

2nd Test: Jaiswal’s unbeaten 173 and Sudharsan’s 87 headline India’s dominant first day (Ld)

India’s tech services sector can create up to 4 million jobs in 5 years: NITI Aayog

India’s tech services sector can create up to 4 million jobs in 5 years: NITI Aayog

Nepal paves way for land swap deal to facilitate extension of Kolkata Metro (File image)

Nepal paves way for land swap deal to facilitate extension of Kolkata Metro

Pakistan fears losing more than diplomatic ground with Kabul turning to India

Pakistan fears losing more than diplomatic ground with Kabul turning to India

Maria Corina Machado: A veteran opponent of Chavez, Maduro, and Chavismo

Maria Corina Machado: A veteran opponent of Chavez, Maduro, and Chavismo

Jacob Bethell dismisses talk of rivalry with Ollie Pope, says ‘fire in me’ ahead of Ashes tour

Bethell dismisses talk of rivalry with Ollie Pope, says ‘fire in me’ ahead of Ashes tour

India records deals worth $39.9 billion in Q3 2025

India records 688 deals worth $39.9 billion in July-September