Hussey considers taking up England batting coach role after approach from Fleming

Mackay, Aug 21 (IANS) Former Australia batter Michael Hussey said is considering an offer to become England's Test batting coach after receiving an informal approach from newly appointed head-coach Stephen Fleming.

Hussey spent nearly 15 years alongside Fleming at five-time IPL-winning franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as both a player and later as batting coach. “We (Fleming and I) obviously get on really well and work a lot together. So, it was just a bit of a passing comment, really saying, 'Look, what do you reckon? Would you think about being the batting coach?'

"There is a lot of different things to consider. My short answer is I would not say no to anything really. It would feel a bit weird – definitely – coaching for England against Australia in an Ashes series, no question,” Hussey was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

Nicknamed "Mr. Cricket," Hussey previously served as a consultant for England during their successful 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia. But taking up the role in a full-time capacity will also be decided by his family commitments.

“I have a very close relationship with Stephen Fleming and that has an impact on it as well. The time away from family is a real thing for me. I am not in a position to say yay or nay any time soon. I love the coaching side of the game.

“I love trying to help players get better whether they are Australians, English, South Africans, Pakistan or India or anywhere, it does not bother me. I don’t feel as if I am coaching against a team – that’s the thing. I sort of feel as if I am coaching with a team whether it is against Australia or South Africa or some other team,” he added.

At the same time, Hussey backed Fleming to succeed as England’s Test coach. “He has a very good understanding of the game. Very shrewd operator who gets that balance between enjoyment and fun and relationships.

“He has a great chance to do well. He wants to keep the game moving forward but perhaps not as recklessly as England have been recently. He will try and be a bit smarter with it.”

--IANS

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