Humanitarian conditions deteriorate in Afghanistan due to clashes with Pakistan: UN

Kabul, April 30 (IANS) Renewed border clashes between troops of Afghanistan and Pakistan have deteriorated humanitarian conditions in eastern Afghanistan, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), local media reported on Thursday.

At least seven people were killed, and 79 others were injured in airstrikes and shelling in Afghanistan's Asadabad city and parts of Kunar province on April 27.

The violence has caused damage to civilian infrastructure, including a fuel station, parts of a university dormitory, a religious affairs office, and a drug rehabilitation centre, according to the OCHA. The agency stated that such destruction is further affecting already fragile public services, Afghanistan's leading news agency, Khaama Press, reported. OCHA stated that increasing damage to civilian facilities, especially health centres and schools, has been reported in recent weeks.

According to the agency, over 10,000 have been displaced in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan due to ongoing clashes since February. Large-scale displacements have been witnessed in provinces, including Kunar, Nangarhar, and Khost, forcing local residents to flee with limited access to shelter, food, and medical care.

According to OCHA, at least 19 health facilities have been shut, suspended, or are functioning at reduced capacity, impacting around 78,000 people. Water supply systems in several villages have also been disrupted, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks. More than 13,000 students have been affected in Kunar and Nangarhar as dozens of schools have been damaged, Khaama Press reported.

OCHA warned that continued insecurity, infrastructure damage, and limited humanitarian access are exacerbating the crisis and delaying recovery for impacted people.

Aid agencies have stressed that there is an urgent need for immediate relief as well as reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure, including schools, clinics, and water systems, to restore basic services.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated over the past few months, with repeated exchanges of fire and rising concerns over civilian casualties. The two nations have accused each other of contributing to instability, while diplomatic and local mediation efforts have remained futile to stop further escalation.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul over the recent attacks carried out by the Pakistani forces on civilian targets in various Afghan provinces.

Kabul also handed a protest letter to the Pakistani diplomat over Islamabad targeting public facilities along the Durand Line, even the university in the centre of Kunar province.

The Ministry strongly condemned the violation of Afghanistan's airspace and the attacks against civilians.

It stated that the actions of Pakistani forces are a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, contrary to international principles, and a provocative act.

“The Islamic Emirate categorically rejects allegations that the recent escalation started by the Afghan side, and underscores the imperative that the root causes of the situation must be investigated with due diligence,” the Afghan ministry said.

Calling on the Pakistani side to refrain from such actions, Afghanistan reiterated that it reserves the legitimate right to defend its soil and people. It also reminded Pakistan that the continuation of such "irresponsible actions" will have "undesirable consequences".

--IANS

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