July 29, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Human rights leader thanks Indian parliamentarian for raising issue of 'Free Balochistan' in LS

Human rights leader thanks Indian parliamentarian for raising issue of 'Free Balochistan' in LS

Quetta, July 29 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch has expressed gratitude to Daman and Diu Lok Sabha MP Umeshbhai Patel for raising the issue of "Free Balochistan" during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Indian Parliament.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Patel had said, "Pakistan should be divided into different parts and made into different independent nations, just like we did with Bangladesh. This should start with extending our support to the Baloch people fighting for their freedom from Pakistan. There should be an independent Balochistan country, separate from Pakistan."

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Baloch people, Mir Yar Baloch praised Patel's "visionary and historic speech," which he said "resonates deeply with the aspirations of our nation, and we proudly recognise him as a true friend of the Baloch people."

Reposting Mir Yar Baloch's post on X, Patel posted, "Now the need of the hour is also that the government takes some concrete steps on this issue."

Mir Yar Baloch asserted that the call for a "Free Balochistan" echoing within the halls of India's Parliament is a powerful testament to the shared aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians and 6 million Baloch people. He said that "it symbolises a collective commitment to justice, freedom, and peace."

He expressed hope that other members of the Indian Parliament would also follow Patel's example and extend their support for Balochistan's independence.

Earlier on Monday, highlighting India's message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), Mir Yar Baloch had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to raise the issue of Balochistan during the Parliamentary session and lend support for the freedom and dignity of the Baloch people.

In the letter, Mir Yar Baloch commended the unity of the Indian people and the government's steadfast stance against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

15-year-old Baloch teen abducted in Pakistan's Balochistan as cycle of persecution continues

15-year-old Baloch teen abducted in Pakistan's Balochistan as cycle of persecution continues

Anirudh has just poured life into Kingdom, says Vijay Deverakonda

Anirudh has just poured life into Kingdom, says Vijay Deverakonda

'Super Dancer Chapter 5': Geeta Kapur claims Govinda will fall in love with contestant Somansh

'Super Dancer Chapter 5': Geeta Kapur claims Govinda will fall in love with contestant Somansh

Aditya Dhar treats with a BTS pic from 'Dhurandhar' with Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

Aditya Dhar treats with a BTS pic from 'Dhurandhar' with Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

Transforming young lives through eternal culture: BAPS begins Sanskrit learning initiative 

Transforming young lives through eternal culture: BAPS begins Sanskrit learning initiative 

Nehru might be your grandfather, but he was first PM; I have right to question: Nishikant Dubey slams Gandhis

Nehru might be your grandfather, but he was first PM; I have right to question: Nishikant Dubey slams Gandhis

Unfortunately, Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world: Spurs head coach Thomas Frank

Unfortunately, Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world: Spurs head coach Thomas Frank

PM Modi’s Maldives visit reinforces India’s commitment to ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy

PM Modi’s Maldives visit reinforces India’s commitment to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy

Tom Latham ruled out of first Test against Zimbabwe, Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand in the match starting in Harare on August 7. Photo credit: New Zealand Cricket

Latham ruled out of first Test against Zimbabwe, Santner to lead New Zealand

Asian Paints’ Q1 net profit falls 6 pc, revenue also down

Asian Paints’ Q1 net profit falls 6.2 pc, revenue also down