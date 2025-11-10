Huma Qureshi translates some popular Gen Z lingos in Maharani style

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi has received a lot of love for her portrayal of Rani Bharti in the popular series, "Maharani".

Given that the show is set in Bihar, Huma is seen speaking Bhojpuri in the drama.

In her recent social media post, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress was seen translating some popular Gen Z lingos in her Maharani style.

Some of the words she translated include -

"Rizz - Bhaukaal

Delulu - Ae Budbak ho ka?

It's giving - Ae to Bahut jakaas hain be

Main character energy - Maharani."

Sharing the fun video on her official IG, Huma wrote, "When they ask me to talk the Gen Z lingo in #Maharani style .. thoughts?? Do u have better translations (Thinking Face Emoji ) @kangratalkies @sonylivindia (sic)."

Lauding Huma's seamless transition into her character, an Insta user shared, "Maharani ate and left no crumbs with her rizz (sic)".

Another comment read, "Hahahhaha!!!! You have done it like a lit".

The 4th season of "Maharani" premiered on Sony LIV on November 7.

Reflecting on her journey as an actor, Huma called Rani Bharti the best role of her life.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Huma shared, “Well, Rani Bharti has been the best role of my life. It has given me everything.”

“It is a character that is very, very close to my heart, and I think till I die, it will always be one of those things that you’re remembered by and I’m not complaining at all. I feel like I was able to do it with an amazing cast and crew who supported me every which way and made sure I had a wonderful shooting experience in Chennai,” the 'Jolly LLB 2' actress added.

Helmed by Puneet Prakash and created by Subhash Kapoor, "Maharani 4", stars Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak in crucial roles.

--IANS

pm/