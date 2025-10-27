Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster make red carpet debut

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Hugh Jackman and his new partner Sutton Foster stepped out for a special date night as they made their red carpet debut.

The two Tony Award-winning actors graced the Los Angeles premiere of Hugh Jackman’s latest film, ‘Song Sung Blue’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The couple was dressed in co-ordinated black outfits, Jackman, 57, and Foster, 50, were all smiles as they posed for photos embracing in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

As per ‘People’, she wore a chic black slip dress with spaghetti straps, while he kept it classic in a black suit, crisp white shirt and navy tie. Jackman stars in the film alongside Kate Hudson.

The two play real-life Milwaukee-area couple Mike and Claire Sardina, who formed the band Lightning & Thunder in tribute to Neil Diamond.

Their romance was confirmed in January of this year, as the two were snapped holding hands while en route to dinner in Santa Monica, California.

The theatrical stars first became friends in the early 2000s, while both were on the boards in different stage musicals. They then went on to star opposite one another in the Broadway revival of Meredith Wilson's The Music Man, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Their relationship came after each went through divorces. Jackman separated from his now-ex-wife of 27 years, Deborra-lee Furness, in September 2023, while Foster filed for divorce from her now-ex-husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

Since they began dating, Jackman and Foster have kept their romance out of the spotlight. They have supported one another behind the scenes, however, Jackman cheering Foster on in the audience of her concerts and her run in ‘Once Upon a Mattress’, and Foster doing the same at the opening of Jackman's Radio City residency and his recent Off-Broadway play, ‘Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Class’.

Earlier this month, the two had a date night in New York City, attending Richard Marx's ‘After Hours Confessions’ show.

