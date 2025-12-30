Hrithik Roshan revisits 25-year-old lesson on finding flow

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan recently found himself revisiting pages he had underlined nearly 25 years ago and this time, he shared that they hit differently.

The actor said that what once felt like an interesting theory has now finally come together in his head, almost effortlessly.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan offered a glimpse into a quiet day at his Khandala home, sharing a set of pictures that captured moments of ease and togetherness with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

The images showed the actor immersed in Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, whose work on flow has shaped thinking across art, sport and performance, while his boys enjoyed time in the pool. Another frame featured Hrithik working out on the lawn, soaking in the calm of his surroundings.

“Re- reading pages I underlined 25years ago. I think it's all finally coming together in my head now. What fun. Finding flow states. That's everything. Thank you Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi for this one #FLOW,” Hrithik wrote as the caption, as he underlined how clarity often arrives not through urgency, but through time and lived experience.

On the work front, Hrithik is now making his debut on the OTT space as a producer with “Storm”. Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

In April 2025, it was announced that Hrithik is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

--IANS

dc/