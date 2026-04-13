Hrithik Roshan recalls how Asha Bhosle had a quiet presence in his life, always looked after his best interest

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account to mourn the loss of stalwart singer Asha Bhosle.

On April 12, Hrithik mentioned how Asha Bhosle always had a quiet presence in his life, as he penned a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer as she breathed her last.

Sharing a picture of himself with the stalwart singer, Hrithik wrote, “India lost a gem.

Asha ji was not only a legend who I had the good fortune of interacting with, but she was also a constant quiet presence in my life, always looking after my best interest, a reassuring and grounding force and the giver of the warmest hugs.”

He added, I will miss you deeply Asha ji. Thank you for the priceless memories and your timeless songs. You are and will always be the Queen of Indian playback singing.

My heartfelt condolences to the Bhosle family. Rest in peace Asha ji.”

Talking about the legendary Asha Bhosle, called as one of the most influential singers of all times, the legendary singer passed away on Sunday.

The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.

Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra made the announcement outside the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle received numerous awards throughout her 83 year-old career for many of her noteworthy songs.

The singer was felicitated with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

--IANS

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