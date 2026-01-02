January 02, 2026 3:58 PM हिंदी

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for cousin as he starts next chapter of his life

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for cousin as he starts next chapter of his life

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who recently attended his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding, has shared his best wishes for his cousin.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the wedding. In the pictures, the actor can be seen having a great time and enjoying the wedding festivities.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “My dear Eshu , your presence in my life goes beyond blood and family. You are a rare and exceptional human being, one that adds to my life and to the lives of everyone in this family in more ways than you can imagine and in more ways than what we your family can consciously list out. Over the course of the last few years, I have seen you evolve into a deeply committed, passionate filmmaker”.

He further mentioned, “I see the strength in your silences, the power in your gentleness, and your relentless pursuit to find your place under the sun inspires me. Eshu you are a giant on the inside. Don't be afraid of your power. Set it free. You are the best brother and partner to me. Today as you and Aishwarya begin this new journey as husband and wife, I wish you achieve as much in your personal world as you do in your work world. Remember both are just as fulfilling and both worlds demand their own unique, sometimes peculiar set of skills which I am sure you will enjoy mastering. Congratulations my brother”.

“And welcome to the family Aishu. You are as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside . I can't wait to get to know you more and more and more! Love you guys”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Shortage of funds hinders operations at Mardan children hospital (File image)

Pakistan: Shortage of funds hinders operations at Mardan children hospital

IWL: Late comeback against Sribhumi gives Kickstart maiden win

IWL: Late comeback against Sribhumi gives Kickstart maiden win

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for cousin as he starts next chapter of his life

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for cousin as he starts next chapter of his life

Ashes: Win in Sydney would tell a lot about England team, says Crawley

Ashes: Win in Sydney would tell a lot about England team, says Crawley

Defending champions Mumbai Indians unveil WPL 2026 jersey

Defending champions Mumbai Indians unveil WPL 2026 jersey

India’s nominal GDP growth to improve to 11 pc in FY27: Report

India’s nominal GDP growth to improve to 11 pc in FY27: Report

India rises from 123rd to 8th globally in WHO pharmacovigilance contributions: Nadda

India rises from 123rd to 8th globally in WHO pharmacovigilance contributions: Nadda

Pant in focus ahead of selectors meeting to pick India’s ODI squad for New Zealand series

Pant in focus ahead of selectors meeting to pick India’s ODI squad for New Zealand series

Maruti Suzuki India ends 2025 with production crossing record 22.55 lakh vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India ends 2025 with production crossing record 22.55 lakh vehicles

Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks urgent govt attention on AI apps on X sexualising women

Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks urgent govt attention on AI apps on X sexualising women