Hrithik Roshan congrats Farhan Akhtar for 'pushing limits & conquering new peaks' with 120 Bahadur

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan congratulated his buddy Farhan Akhtar for constantly 'pushing his limits and conquering new peaks' with his forthcoming war drama "120 Bahadur".

Taking to his official Insta handle, Hrithik penned on social media, "Farhan & Ritesh.. my buois, pushing your limits and conquering new peaks is what I have watched you both relentlessly do for so many years now. (sic)."

Recalling the time when he was working with Farhan on their 2004 release "Lakshya", Hrithik added, "I remember the vigor and toil that went into lakshya, but the passion I see in 120 BAHADUR promises something even bigger and better in every way."

Sending his wishes to the "120 Bahadur" team, the 'War' actor wrote, "All my love to the brilliant cast, director Razneesh, the excel team .. & a big hug to my bahadur friend Farhan. Marked my calendar for 21st November (hugs and red heart emoji) @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid."

Elated by all the love, Farhan thanked Hrithik in the comment section using the following words, "Hrithikkkkk .. thank you (red heart emojis) this means so much. Can’t wait for you to see the film .. big big hug man. (sic)"

The leading lady of "120 Bahadur", Raashii Khanna, also pitched in saying "Thankyou..!", followed by a red heart emoji.

Farhan's better half, Shibani Akhtar, commented, "Hrithik this is so sweet (Red heart, hug, and heart eyes emojis)"

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also left a red heart and a hug emoji in the comment section.

For those who do not know, Farhan directed Hrithik in "Lakshya", and the two even shared screen space in Zoya's 2011 outing "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," co-starring Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

Backed by Excel Entertainment, "120 Bahadur" talks about the heroic tale of the 120 soldiers who fought at the Rezang La frontier, turning the battle into a timeless symbol of courage and sacrifice.

The movie will be reaching the audience on November 21.

--IANS

pm/